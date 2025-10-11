Lady Gaga confirmed to join cast of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ amid global tour

Pop icon and Academy Award-winning performer Lady Gaga is set to make her long-awaited return to the big screen with a role in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2006 fashion comedy classic.

Lady Gaga is set to be a part of ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ The announcement comes as the multi-talented star balances her latest cinematic venture with her ongoing Mayhem Ball world tour.

Fresh from performing four consecutive sold-out shows at London’s O2 Arena, Gaga was spotted by fans in Milan this week, where filming for the sequel is currently underway.

The Italian city, a global capital of fashion, serves as an apt backdrop for the next chapter in the story that once skewered the glossy world of luxury publishing.

This marks Gaga’s first major film appearance since ‘Joker: Folie à Deux’, the sequel to Todd Phillips’s 2019 psychological thriller. Earlier in 2025, she also made a brief cameo in Netflix’s hit series ‘Wednesday’, sparking renewed speculation about her next acting move. Her involvement in ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ has now been confirmed by sources close to the production, with filming scheduled to continue between her European tour stops.

What is ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ plot? While official plot details remain under wraps, reports suggest the sequel will focus on Meryl Streep’s formidable editor-in-chief, Miranda Priestly, as she faces the challenges of an evolving media landscape.

Emily Blunt will reprise her role as Emily Charlton, now a powerful executive in a luxury conglomerate whose advertising revenue Priestly urgently needs. Anne Hathaway’s Andy Sachs will also expected to return, though her exact role in the narrative is being kept secret.

David Frankel, who directed the original film, and screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna are both returning, along with producer Karen Rosenfelt. The sequel’s expanded cast includes Kenneth Branagh as Miranda’s husband, alongside new additions Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet and ‘Bridgerton’ star Simone Ashley.