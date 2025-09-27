Lana Del Ray shares unseen wedding pics with husband Jeremy Dufrene on first anniversary, netizens call it ‘magical’

Singer, songwriter Lana Del Rey officially completed one year in her married life with her husband, Jeremy Dufrene. Celebrating the occasion, the Grammy-nominated singer treated fans to unseen pictures from her private wedding.

The 40-year-old married Dufrene, a swamp boat tour guide from Louisiana.

Lana Del Ray shares unseen wedding pics with husband Jeremy Dufrene Rey took to her Instagram account and dropped an unseen glimpse from their wedding in a rare move. Her post came with a carousel filled with not-seen-before moments from their big day.

The series of pictures opened with romantic shots of the couple kissing and posing on an airboat, perfectly capturing the bayou setting where their love story reportedly reached its climax.

The pictures also gave a close look at Lal Del Rey's wedding dress and her vintage look. She was accessorised with a ribbon on soft curly hair.

Inside Lana Del Ray's wedding Following those, guests, including Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley, were seen cheering enthusiastically for the newlyweds during the celebration. It also captured a little bit of the overall decor of the venue.

The Summertime Sadness singer also revealed glimpses of their customised wedding cake, featuring a design of a gold-framed cabin, before sharing candid photos of herself and Dufrene feeding one another slices of the cake.

The post also featured the singer happily posing with other guests at the wedding, most likely bridesmaids.

Among the other unique touches highlighted in the post was a custom perfume bottle engraved with the words “Love on the Bayou” alongside their wedding date, “9.26.24." She also dropped a glimpse of the elegant, antique silver serving ware that enhanced the rustic-meets-romantic atmosphere of their wedding reception.

See pictures here:

Lana Del Rey, born Elizabeth Woolridge Grant, got married to Dufrene in Des Allemandes, Louisiana. At the time, a source told PEOPLE that both the ceremony and the reception took place in the very bayou where Dufrene conducts his swamp tours. The two met during one of the tours.

The source said, “This is where they first met."

"It's a special place for them. It was a beautiful, relaxed and family focused wedding. The focus was just on their love story."

Fans react to Lana Del Ray's wedding anniversary post Meanwhile, fans have been pouring love upon the couple ever since her post went live.

Commenting on it, a user wrote, “Ahhhh absolutely breathtaking!” “Ugh so so magical, tender, and beautiful,” wrote another in the comments.