Law & Order Season 25: Release date, returning cast, storyline, and where to watch

Law & Order is set to return to NBC this fall with its highly anticipated 25th Season, celebrating a major milestone for the long-running Dick Wolf procedural. The anniversary season premieres next Thursday, September 25, and will pick up from where the last season’s cliffhanger left off.

Law & Order Season 25: Cast changes One major change that fans must know is the exit of Mehcad Brooks, who played Detective Jalen Shaw since Season 22. Deadline reported in July that Brooks and the makers have parted ways. As of now, NBC is yet to announce his replacement.

In May, Deadline noted that regular cast members would appear in fewer episodes this season due to cost-cutting procedures across NBC’s Law & Order franchise and the One Chicago shows.

Law & Order Season 25: Release date The 25th season of Law & Order will have its grand premiere on Thursday, September 25, at 8 PM ET on NBC. The new season will be followed by Law & Order: SVU Season 27 at 9 PM ET.

At 10 PM ET, NBC will air re-runs of Law & Order: Organized Crime Season 5, which debuted on Peacock earlier this year. Moreover, episodes of Law & Order will stream on Peacock the following morning.

Law & Order Season 25: Story Each episode of Law & Order tells a self-contained story, but Season 24 ended on a note that will carry over. ADA Samantha Maroun (Odelya Halevi) faced questions from Executive ADA Nolan Price (Hugh Dancy) after the murder suspect in her sister’s case was found dead. Price asked if she was involved, but Maroun gave no clear answer.

Season 25 is expected to open with that unresolved storyline, exploring Maroun’s role and its impact on her working relationship with Price. The premiere will also explain Detective Shaw’s absence.

Here’s a list of Law & Order cast members:

Hugh Dancy as Executive ADA Nolan Price

Odelya Halevi as ADA Samantha Maroun

Reid Scott as Detective Vincent Riley

Tony Goldwyn as District Attorney

Maura Tierney as Lieutenant Jessica Brady

Law & Order Season 25: Where to watch? Seasons 1–20 of Law & Order are available on Hulu, while Seasons 13–20 and 24 stream on Peacock, which will also host new season 25 episodes. Seasons 21–23 can be purchased on Apple TV or Prime Video.

Law & Order Season 25 will combine familiar episodic storytelling with ongoing character arcs. For fans, the biggest questions remain: whether Maroun’s storyline will change the dynamic in the district attorney’s office and who might fill the gap left by Detective Shaw.

