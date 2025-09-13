Actor Sean Astin is now President of SAG-AFTRA, calls it ‘a time for optimism and creativity’

Actor Sean Astin, best known for his roles in ‘Rudy’, ‘The Goonies’, and ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy, has been elected president of SAG-AFTRA, the major American actors’ union. He succeeds Fran Drescher, who did not seek re-election.

Astin won a landslide victory, earning 79% of the vote, defeating Chuck Slavin, who ran an independent campaign focused on challenging the union’s leadership. Slavin, a member of the union’s New England local board, secured just 21% of the vote.

Astin ran as part of a coalition called “The Coalition”, which brought together members from traditionally opposing groups within the union, as well as those not affiliated with any specific faction. The effort appeared to pay off, with Astin drawing wide support from across the organisation.

His election also carries personal meaning. Astin now holds a position once held by his late mother, Patty Duke, who served as president of the Screen Actors Guild from 1985 to 1988. That union later merged with AFTRA in 2012 to become SAG-AFTRA.

In a statement released shortly after the results were announced, Astin expressed hope and determination about the union’s future.

“Now is a time for optimism and creativity,” Astin said. “I am thrilled that the members have allowed me to lead our storied organization out of this challenging moment and into a future defined by confidence, progress and fierce advocacy.”

Astin has been actively involved in union politics for over six years and was a member of the negotiating committee during the 2023 actors’ strike, which lasted four months and brought film and television production to a standstill.

He previously shared that he became deeply engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic, attending countless hours of Zoom committee meetings and learning about the inner workings of the union.

Slavin on losing the position to Astin Chuck Slavin, who ran as an outsider, criticised the nature of the election in an email to press after the result was announced.

“Disappointing,” he wrote, adding that he had faced a political machine backed by the powerful Hollywood elite, who, he claimed, “wield influence to maintain their grip on power.”

Despite the loss, Slavin’s campaign attracted attention from members dissatisfied with the direction of the union in recent years.

A new chapter for SAG-AFTRA Astin’s election is seen as a step towards rebuilding unity within SAG-AFTRA, following years of internal disputes and major industry disruptions, including the pandemic and recent strikes.

Michelle Hurd, also part of “The Coalition”, was elected as secretary-treasurer, filling out a leadership team that many hope will bring stability and renewed energy to the union.