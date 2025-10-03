Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli part ways: Full House actress confirms split after 28 years of marriage

After nearly three decades of marriage, Full House actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli are reportedly separating. Parents to Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose Giannulli, recently listed their 11,800-square-foot mansion located in in Hidden Hills for $16.5 million, People reported.

Advertisement

“They are living apart and taking a break from their marriage. There are no legal proceedings at this time,” Lori Loughlin's representative Elizabeth Much informed the publication.

How much is Lori Loughlin's husband net worth? As per media reports, the couple’s combined net worth is estimated at around $80 million in 2025 while some suggest it to be between $70 million and $88 million. In 2019, Loughlin's individual net worth was reported to be around $8 million.

Fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, who founded the brand ‘Mossimo,’ earns most of his fortune from his mid-range clothing company that gained popularity in the 1990s.

All you need to know about Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli Mossimo Giannulli sold this company to Iconix Brand Group in 2006, exactly twenty years after it was founded. Born on June 4, 1963, Mossimo was raised in California's Encino by parents of Italian descent, Gene, an architect and a homemaker Nancy Giannulli.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Lori Loughlin is known for her roles in The CW series 90210 and Garage Sale Mystery. The breakthrough in her career came with the role of Jody Travis in ABC soap opera ‘The Edge of Night,’ when she was 15. Born on July 28, 1964, she was brought up in New York City's Hauppauge.

Previously, the couple were embroiled in a high-profile college admissions scandal involving their daughters in 2019 and had bought the home 5 years ago, in August 2020, for $9.5 million. Thier relationship has been on the rocks over the past few years. After years of strained relationship, the couple has finally decided to part their ways.

Almost 5 years ago, the couple were accused of paying $500,000 for their daughters' admission into the University of Southern California. Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli pleaded guilty to wire and mail fraud in May 2020. Olivia Jade Giannulli and Isabella Rose were falsely designated as recruits to the university's crew team despite never being part of the sport.

Advertisement