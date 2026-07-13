Love Island USA season 8 winner revealed, split $100K prize money

Another season of Love Island comes to an end after weeks of drama, entertainment and clashes. After a round of voting, fans have picked their winner for Peacock’s Love Island USA season 8. At Sunday's grand finale, viewers voted for their favourite couple who would take home a whopping cash prize.

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Love Island USA season 8 winner The finalists for Love Island Season 8 were Aniya Harvey, Carl Schmidt, Melanie Moreno, Kayda Bosse, Zach Georgiou, Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum.

The voting lines were open for a four-hour window on Friday, July 10. Turns out, viewers crowned Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum as the winning couple of this season.

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Aniya Harvey and Carl Schmidt became the runners up of the show with Melanie Moreno and Sincere Rhea taking the third place. Kayda Bosse and Zach Georgiou stood fourth.

What is the cash prize The winners get to take home the grand prize of $100,000 ( ₹95,56,000 lakh), which will be split between the two.

The winning announcement was made by Ariana Madix, who served as the host of the show.

The finale round was aired on Peacock officially at 9 pm ET/ 6 pm PT.

Full cast of the Love Island USA season 8 included Aniya Harvey, Beatriz Hatz, Bryce Dettloff, KC Chandler, Kenzie Annis, Melanie Moreno, Sean Reifel, Sincere Rhea, Trinity Tatum, Zach Georgiou, Vasana Montgomery, Gabriel Vasconcelos, Kayda Reese Bosse, Caleb McDaniel, Jen Terry, Sol Mýa, Parmida Keshani, Tierra Davis, Dylan Wrona, Gal Tshnieder, Carl Schmidt and Amora Robinson.

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Bryce Dettloff and Trinity Tatum react Right after winning the show, Bryce said, as quoted by Today, “I feel like I’m in a dream right now.” “I’m walking up here. I’m like, ‘Is this f------ real? Like, what the hell is going on?’”

When they were asked to share what they wanted to say to each other after becoming the winners, Bryce and Trinity expressed their mutual love and appreciation on stage.

“I’m just so overwhelmed. I never would have expected in a million years to be in this position right now,” Trinity said. Brynce added, “I’m just so grateful to be with you. Like, I do love you so much, and every day feels so special... and I can’t wait for life outside of this.”

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Trinity grew emotional and broke down on the show. She also said, “I’m just really glad I got to meet Bryce."

“You have won, as a couple, $100,000,” Ariana told them and congratulated the couple.

Meanwhile, Love Island USA will be back with a special reunion.

On Sunday, Peacock announced that the Love Island reunion special will premiere on Aug 31 at 6 p.m. PT/9 pm ET. This time, Madix and Andy Cohen will be returning as hosts.

Apart from this, Love Island: Beyond the Villa has been renewed for a third season, as per US media reports. It is said to premiere in 2027. The makers are yet to reveal the cast of the season.

All episodes of Love Island USA are currently available online.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.