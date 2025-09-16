Margot Robbie says ‘you should be careful’ of men who like The Wolf of Wall Street

Margot Robbie has shared a light-hearted yet telling reflection on 'The Wolf of Wall Street, the 2013 film that helped launch her into international fame.

Speaking to Letterboxd alongside co-star Colin Farrell during promotion for their upcoming film ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey’, Robbie recalled her experience on set and gave her take on the type of fans the film tends to attract.

Directed by Martin Scorsese, ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ stars Leonardo DiCaprio as real-life stockbroker Jordan Belfort, whose life of greed, excess and financial crime ends in a very public downfall. Robbie played Naomi Lapaglia, Belfort’s wife during a brief but turbulent period of his life.

During the promotional segment, the actors were challenged to guess their own films based on user reviews from Letterboxd. One reviewer, named Mya, gave the film 4.5 stars and wrote:

“Women who love this movie are sexy, but men who love this movie cannot be trusted (sic).”

Robbie instantly recognised the quote was about The Wolf of Wall Street and laughed, replying, “That makes sense.”

She went on to explain, “I have a male friend who works in sales and listens to Belfort’s hype-up speech from the movie before he goes into work. She’s not wrong. Guys who love this movie, you should be careful with.”

Her co-star Colin Farrell agreed, adding, “Yeah, yeah, yeah, for sure. It’s got a touch of the Patrick Bateman to it,” referencing the famously disturbed lead character from ‘American Psycho’.

Despite the jokes, Robbie praised the film and her time working on it.

“It was a chaotic set in the best way possible, and I have no other context what a Martin Scorsese set is like, but this was the craziest, craziest thing,” she said. “Every day was insanity in the greatest way possible.”