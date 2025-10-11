Subscribe

Mariska Hargitay says Stabler is in love with Benson after emotional SVU scene: He felt that was the truth of the scene

Mariska Hargitay opens up about Stabler’s feelings for Benson in a deeply emotional SVU Season 27 premiere scene.

LM US Desk
Published11 Oct 2025, 09:53 PM IST
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU.
Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler in Law & Order: SVU.(YouTube)

For years, fans have speculated about the “will-they, won’t-they” dynamic between Law & Order: SVU’s Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler.

The Season 27 premiere, which aired on September 25, offered one of the most emotional scenes yet. Benson and Stabler reunited after the death of their former boss, Captain Donald Cragen (Dann Florek). The two shared a hug by Benson’s car. Stabler opened the door for her and said, “Love you. Night.”

Watch it here:

Mariska Hargitay, who plays Benson, spoke about the scene during an interview with TODAY’s Peter Alexander and Laura Jarrett. It was aired on Saturday, October 11.

“He just threw that in. Oh yes he did,” she said, referring to Chris Meloni’s impromptu addition.

“That kind of feels like something that needs approval,” Jarrett replied.

“And yet, there was none,” Hargitay joked.

The line Benson was supposed to say

Hargitay revealed that the script originally had Benson saying “love you” as well. “We did it both ways,” she explained.

She stated that they filmed the scene both ways - with and without Benson saying “love you.” She added they were always trying to “navigate and keep it nuanced,” describing how the moment had to strike the right emotional balance.

She continued, “On the take where Benson didn’t say it, Chris did it. And I think it’s because he just felt that was the truth of the scene.”

The scene carried extra weight: Benson and Stabler were mourning the loss of Cragen, their ‘North Star’ who shaped both their personal and professional lives.

She went on to describe the moment as deeply emotional, symbolising both a farewell to the past and the start of something new. She believed that loss often strengthens emotional bonds and that in that particular scene, Meloni’s character needed to express those feelings out loud.

Stabler’s feelings and the new season energy

Hargitay did not hold back on Stabler’s feelings. “Besides, Stabler’s in love with Benson. Hello!” she said. While series creator Dick Wolf remains cautious about a full-on romance, Meloni has pushed the envelope on the spinoff, Law & Order: Organized Crime.

Season 27 also brings a new showrunner, Michele Fazekas, and a renewed energy on set. Hargitay praised Fazekas, co-stars Kelli Giddish and Aimé Donna Kelly for the “very powerful female energy.”

“It’s very exciting because sometimes it is hard for me to sort of take in that I’ve been doing the show for 27 years,” Hargitay added.

EntertainmentUnited States
