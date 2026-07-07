Mariska Hargitay's husband Peter Hermann surprises her on stage during ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ finale

Mariska Hargitay received a heartfelt surprise from her husband, actor Peter Hermann, during the final performance of her Broadway debut in Every Brilliant Thing, bringing an emotional close to the actress's acclaimed run in the one-person play.

Mariska Hargitay surprised by husband Peter Hermann on her final performance of ‘Every Brilliant Thing' The Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star took her final bow in the production at New York City's Hudson Theatre on Sunday evening after a six-week engagement that marked her first appearance on Broadway. During the performance, Hermann made a surprise cameo as Sam, participating in a pivotal scene that culminates in a marriage proposal.

The moment blurred the line between performance and reality, with Hermann, to whom Hargitay has been married since 2004, kneeling on stage during the scripted proposal scene.

Mariska said, “I showed Sam this is where I used to walk Groucho Barx. And I thought that Sam had stopped to tie his shoe,” Hargitay said, pulling Hermann to the ground on his knee as the audience laughed.

She continued, “Because when I turned around, Sam said –”

After a short wait and a burst of laughter from the audience, Hermann, as Sam, finally asked, "Will you marry me?"

Hargitay replied, “And I said, ‘Yes! Let’s kiss now.”

As the couple embraced and kissed, the crowd cheered and clapped loudly for the couple.

Hargitay responded affirmatively before the pair shared a kiss, prompting cheers and applause from the audience. Video footage shared by the production later captured the actress appearing visibly moved by the gesture.

Following the performance, when Mariska went to hug Hermann, he looked at her with love and said, "I love you so much." While the expression is not audible in the video, it can be understood well enough from the way Hermann mouths it.

The appearance represented a rare public collaboration for the couple, who first met in 2001 on the set of Law & Order: SVU and married three years later. They have three children together and are regarded as one of Hollywood's longest-lasting marriages.

More about Mariska Hargitay's ‘Every Brilliant Thing’ Hargitay began performances in Every Brilliant Thing on 26 May, succeeding actor Daniel Radcliffe in the Broadway production of the critically acclaimed solo play by Duncan Macmillan and Jonny Donahoe. The production, which explores themes of mental health, resilience and hope, has received widespread praise for its interactive format and emotional storytelling.

The Emmy and Golden Globe-winning actress, best known for portraying Captain Olivia Benson for nearly three decades, has previously described her Broadway debut as a transformative experience. In recent interviews, Hargitay said performing live theatre had challenged her in ways that television acting had not, while also allowing her to connect deeply with the play's themes of healing and joy.