Married At First Sight star Mel Schilling dies at 54 after cancer battle

Mel Schilling, the widely recognised relationship expert from the reality television show Married At First Sight, has died at the age of 54 following a prolonged battle with cancer. The news was confirmed by her family in a statement shared on her official Instagram account, prompting an outpouring of tributes from fans and colleagues across the world.

Schilling, an Australian dating coach who became a familiar face on the popular series, was diagnosed with colon cancer in 2023. Earlier this month, she revealed that the illness had progressed and spread to her brain, with doctors informing her that there were no further treatment options available.

According to the statement, she passed away peacefully on Tuesday, surrounded by her loved ones.

Her family described her final moments as reflective of the person she was — deeply caring and focused on those closest to her. In a moving tribute, they shared that even when her ability to speak had nearly faded, she gathered the strength to whisper a final message to her husband and daughter.

The statement remembered Schilling not only as a television personality but as a devoted mother and partner. “To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To us, she was an incredible mum, role model and soulmate,” it read.

Schilling’s journey resonated with many for her resilience during treatment. Despite undergoing 16 rounds of chemotherapy followed by radiotherapy, she continued to film and remain professionally active. Her family noted that even during physically exhausting periods, she rarely complained and maintained a sense of grace and compassion.

Known for offering relationship advice on Married At First Sight, Schilling played a central role in shaping the show’s emotional narrative. Over multiple seasons, she became one of its most recognisable figures, guiding participants through complex interpersonal dynamics and often acting as a voice of reason.

Her work extended beyond television, with a career built on helping individuals navigate modern relationships. Her insights, often centred on communication, emotional awareness and self-reflection, made her a trusted figure for audiences.

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Earlier, Schilling had announced plans to step back from the Australian version of Married At First Sight after being part of the expert panel for 12 seasons. Her decision came as she focused on her health following her diagnosis, The Guardian reported.

In their statement, her family also reflected on the fragility of life, urging people to cherish their relationships and live fully. “Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting and fragile,” they said, encouraging others to honour her memory by valuing the people around them.

They also expressed gratitude for the support Schilling received from fans worldwide during her illness, highlighting the impact she had beyond the screen.

Schilling is survived by her husband and daughter.