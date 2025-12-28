Marty Supreme box office collection: Timothée Chalamet’s A24 film surges with $16.2M after record per-screen debut

A24’s Marty Supreme is emerging as one of the holiday season’s most talked-about box office performers, driven by strong word of mouth and Timothée Chalamet’s star power.

‘Marty Supreme’ Box Office Collection The Josh Safdie-directed film placed second at the North American box office on Friday, earning $6.73 million from 2,668 locations, and has now grossed $16.2 million domestically since its Christmas release. Industry projections estimate a $30 million total by Sunday.

The film’s momentum follows an eye-catching limited release the previous week, when Marty Supreme broke into the domestic top 10 with $875,000 from just six screens.

That translated to a per-screen average of $145,933 — the best PSA of the year, the highest ever for A24, and the strongest platform-release average since La La Land in 2016, according to the studio.

Audience reaction to Marty Supreme Audience reactions to Marty Supreme have been pouring in online, with viewers responding to both the film’s abrasive charm and Timothée Chalamet’s performance.

One reaction noted, “they hated him for this but after seeing his marty supreme performance he’s really about this shit (sic),” while another praised the director’s body of work, saying, “Josh Safdie has capped off his phenomenal ‘asshole who you feel compelled to root for’ trilogy with Marty Supreme. Generational run (sic).”

Others reflected on shifting perceptions of the lead actor, with one viewer observing, “funniest part about people watching marty supreme is them coming out here saying timothee was right (sic).” The film’s character dynamics also stood out, as one comment pointed out, “It's kind of funny how in Marty Supreme Marty's main strength is speaking (sweet talk, puffery, etc.), and his arch-rival Endo is literally deaf (sic)."

Holiday viewing experiences were also part of the conversation, with one fan writing, “so happy for everyone that will get to experience marty supreme christmas day, i however will experience marty supreme random day in january (sic).”

More effusive praise followed, including, “Marty Supreme just blew my doors off. An exhilarating new American classic about being a fucking idiot in your 20s. Chasing greatness at the expense of everyone else and leaving a wake of destruction behind you. Great needle drops and some fine pong! (sic)”

Meanwhile, anticipation continued to build among those yet to watch, as one reaction summed up, “People saying marty supreme is even better on the second watch and I still haven't even seen it once (sic).”

More about ‘Marty Supreme’ Marty Supreme stars Chalamet as Marty “Supreme” Mauser, an ambitious and sharp-tongued table tennis prodigy who claws his way up the ranks through sheer confidence, relentless drive and explosive skill.

The film blends Safdie’s frenetic energy with an underdog sports narrative, positioning it as an unconventional but accessible crowd-pleaser.

Much of the early buzz has been fuelled by Chalamet himself, whose promotional run leaned heavily into the bravado of his on-screen persona. From playful public appearances to in-character bravura during interviews, the actor helped turn the film into one of the most visible original releases of the holiday period.

