Marty Supreme snubbed at Oscars 2026 after Timothée Chalamet's controversy, netizens call it ‘brutal’

Timothée Chalamet and his Oscar-nominated film, Marty Supreme, lost out across all categories at the 98th Academy Awards. The Sunday event saw Chalamet marking his presence with his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner. However, he has blown off his Oscar chances with the recent controversy over his viral comments dismissing opera and ballet.

Timothée Chalamet snubbed at Oscars 2026 Chalamet was up for the Best Actor award for his role as the ambitious ping-pong player Marty Mauser in Marty Supreme. He also received a nod for Best Picture as a producer. In total, Marty Supreme had nine nominations, including Best Director and Best Original Screenplay.

Chalamet lost Best Actor to Michael B. Jordan for Sinners. Here's how he reacted:

The team won none.

Internet reacts to Marty Supreme loss Reacting to the loss, netizens had divided opinions.

A user took to X, formerly Twitter and simply wrote, “Deserved.”

“Maybe this guy needs to learn that there’s more to winning an Oscar than starring pretentious films and doing one or two constipated expressions passing as acting,” added another.

One said, “Cancel culture cost him everything, Hollywood celebs crying over his opinion about ballet sucking or being boring (which btw it does, i bet none of them watch an entire show) and this was the result. they sabotaged him so the POC categories could win. Wokeism tried to creep a slam dunk, but thankfully ONE BATTLE AFTER ANOTHER saved the day.”

Another one added, “It shouldn’t have won or be nominated for any thing Respect to Timothee but the way Marty Supreme was push on us like it was a good movie is exactly everything that is wrong with Hollywood.”

Someone else shared, “Conspiracy theorists would say the controversy on the ballet speech was a factor. But the movie is really all hype and less substance.”

Yet another argued, “He still has the nominations just didn’t win the award. He won them all last year tho.” “Awards season can be brutal. Marty Supreme showed up to the Academy Awards with nominations and left empty-handed. Hollywood’s favorite tradition: hype first, heartbreak later,” also wrote a fan.

Check reactions here:

What did Timothée Chalamet say Chalamet landed in a controversy after dismissing opera and ballet as art forms that “no one cares about anymore.”

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Timothée Chalamet roasted for ballet, opera remark The actor was roasted at the Oscars for the same.

"Security is extremely tight tonight," host Conan O'Brien said in his monologue. “I'm told there's concerns about attacks from both the opera and ballet communities,” he added.

The remarks continued at the ceremony when Alexandre Singh, one of the directors of the best live action short winner Two People Exchanging Saliva, took a dig at Chalamet in his speech. “We believe that art can change people's souls. Maybe it takes 10 year's time, but we can change society through art, through creativity, through theater and ballet,” Singh said.