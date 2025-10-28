‘The Fantastic Four’ OTT release: When and where to watch Pedro Pascal's Marvel film

Marvel fans who missed catching ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ in cinemas will soon have the chance to enjoy it from home.

When and where to watch ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ The superhero blockbuster, which marked the long-awaited return of Marvel’s first family to the big screen, is officially heading to Disney+ on November 5, following its successful theatrical run.

Marvel Studios announced the streaming date through its official social media accounts, accompanied by a sleek new poster and a short teaser clip. The film will be available for streaming from 3 a.m. Eastern Time in the United States, while audiences in the United Kingdom and Europe can access it a day later, on November 6.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ worldwide box office ‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ has already made an impressive mark at the global box office, earning over $521 million worldwide. Of that total, approximately $274.2 million came from domestic (North American) audiences, and $247.6 million from international markets.

The film’s performance makes it Marvel’s strongest opening of the year, reigniting excitement in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after a period of mixed reception for recent titles.

About the film Directed by Matt Shakman, the film features a star-studded cast led by Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and Joseph Quinn as the iconic superhero team. They are joined by Julia Garner, Sarah Niles, Mark Gatiss, Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser, and Ralph Ineson.

The film is set in the 1960s within a retro-futuristic world, following the Fantastic Four as they face one of Marvel’s most formidable threats — Galactus, the cosmic entity bent on consuming entire planets.

‘The Fantastic Four: First Steps’ also marks the 37th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and serves as the second reboot of the franchise. The screenplay was written by Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, and the team of Jeff Kaplan and Ian Springer.

The film’s journey to production has been long and eventful. After the failure of ‘Fantastic Four’ (2015), 20th Century Fox began developing a new reboot. However, following Disney’s acquisition of Fox in 2019, the project was moved under Marvel Studios.

Originally set to be directed by Jon Watts — best known for the Spider-Man trilogy — the film changed hands when Watts exited in 2022, with Shakman taking over later that year.