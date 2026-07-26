Marvel unveils new Black Panther after 6 years of Chadwick Boseman's death- What we know about Black Panther 3

Black Panther to return on screen! At San Diego Comic-Con, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige took to the stage and announced Black Panther 3, revealing the new face after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. It will be David Jonsson.

David Jonsson as the new face of Black Panther David Jonsson will essay the role of T’Challa’s son, who was introduced towards the end of Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther 3 will mark Coogler's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 15, 2028.

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About new Black Panther Introducing Jonsson as the new face, Coogler shared details about the character in his upcoming film. “The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age,” he said, as per Marvel.

David Jonsson added, “I want to say thank you so much.”

“Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin [Feige], thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join. I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

About Black Panther franchise Black Panther 3 will continue the story of Prince T’Challa II (David Johsson) as he grows up. Apart from Johsson, the third instalment will also feature Leticia Wright, who will reprise her role as Shuri. Winston Duke will be seen as M’Baku.

Actor Chadwick Boseman was scheduled to return to the sequel as Black Panther. However, he passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after his private battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with colon cancer.

After his passing, the film followed up with Leticia Wright’s character, Shuri, who takes up the mantle after the death of her brother T’Challa.

Success of previous chapters The first installment, Black Panther, was a huge success, registering box office business of about $1.3 billion worldwide. It starred Chadwick Boseman, Leticia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. The film received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, the first superhero movie. The film bagged three Oscars for best costume design, best production design and best original score.