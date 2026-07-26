Marvel unveils new Black Panther after 6 years of Chadwick Boseman's death- What we know about Black Panther 3

Black Panther to return on screen! At San Diego Comic-Con, filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige took to the stage and announced Black Panther 3, revealing the new face after the death of actor Chadwick Boseman. It will be David Jonsson.

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David Jonsson as the new face of Black Panther David Jonsson will essay the role of T’Challa’s son, who was introduced towards the end of Wakanda Forever.

Black Panther 3 will mark Coogler's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It is scheduled to hit theatres on December 15, 2028.

Also Read | Michael B. Jordan on how his role in Black Panther led him to therapy

About new Black Panther Introducing Jonsson as the new face, Coogler shared details about the character in his upcoming film. “The last time we got to make a movie, we introduced a character who is the son of the character that the great Chadwick Boseman played, our T’Challa, in that film. And today, I want to tell you that in this next film, he grows up [and] he comes of age,” he said, as per Marvel.

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David Jonsson added, “I want to say thank you so much.”

“Thank you Ryan, thank you Kevin [Feige], thank you to this amazing family that I have the honor and the privilege and the blessing to join. I actually don’t want to say too much because I want to let the screen do the talking. But believe me, the honor is entirely mine.”

About Black Panther franchise Black Panther 3 will continue the story of Prince T’Challa II (David Johsson) as he grows up. Apart from Johsson, the third instalment will also feature Leticia Wright, who will reprise her role as Shuri. Winston Duke will be seen as M’Baku.

Actor Chadwick Boseman was scheduled to return to the sequel as Black Panther. However, he passed away on August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after his private battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with colon cancer.

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After his passing, the film followed up with Leticia Wright’s character, Shuri, who takes up the mantle after the death of her brother T’Challa.

Success of previous chapters The first installment, Black Panther, was a huge success, registering box office business of about $1.3 billion worldwide. It starred Chadwick Boseman, Leticia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Forrest Whitaker, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira and Angela Bassett. The film received seven Oscar nominations, including best picture, the first superhero movie. The film bagged three Oscars for best costume design, best production design and best original score.

After the success of Black Panther in 2018, Wakanda Forever was released in 2022. The sequel grossed 850 million at the worldwide box office. It also fetched an Oscar after receiving five nods in the nomination list. Angela Bassett became the first to be nominated for an Academy Award for a performance in a Marvel movie.

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About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.