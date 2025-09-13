Materialists on OTT: Where to watch Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal's love triangle?

Materialists on OTT: Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal's much-awaited release of the year, Materialists, is now streaming online. The film follows a love triangle between a matchmaker (played by Johnson) who is torn between her imperfect ex and her ideal match. So, which one will she choose?

Materialists is directed by Celine Song who is best known for the film, Past Lives.

Materialists on OTT: Where to watch The film is now streaming online on Netflix.

Materialists was released on the OTT platform on Saturday.

It premiered at midnight, following the usual OTT release pattern for films that have already completed their theatrical run. Typically, such movies drop on streaming platforms at 12:00 AM.

Viewers in India can now stream it online using their smart TV, tablets, laptops, mobile phones and other devices.

Materialists plot Materialists is a contemporary romance set in New York City. It follows Lucy Mason, a failed actress turned successful matchmaker who has built a career out of helping others find love while keeping herself away from romance. A self-proclaimed “eternal bachelorette,” Lucy thrives professionally but struggles privately as she navigates the pressures of modern dating, wealth, and expectations.

As her personal and professional worlds unexpectedly intertwine, Lucy is pushed to confront her own beliefs about relationships and happiness. She unexpectedly reconnects with her struggling actor ex and, at the same time, finds herself drawn to an ambitious financier who seems like the perfect match on paper. This makes her question everything she thought she wanted. As her work and love life collide, Lucy must decide whether true happiness comes from an ideal partner who fits her standards or from rediscovering a more imperfect but genuine connection from the past.

Materialists: Cast and crew The film also stars Zoë Winters, Marin Ireland, Louisa Jacobson, Dasha Nekrasova, Eddie Cahill, Sawyer Spielberg and Joseph Lee in supporting roles.

The film is backed by Killer Films and 2AM. It was released in the US by A24 on June 13. Later, it had its worldwide release by Sony Pictures Releasing International, receiving positive reactions.