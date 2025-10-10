Matlock actor David Del Rio fired over alleged sexual assault claims

Actor David Del Rio has been fired from the show, Matlock, after allegations of sexual assault, reportedly. According to a report of Variety, Del Rio was escorted off the show set last week. This decision was reportedly taken after an internal investigation.

David Del Rio fired for alleged sexual assault against co-star It is reported that Del Rio's co-star, Leah Lewis, has been involved in the matter.

CBS Studios is yet to comment in the incident.

Matlock Season 2 It is believed that almost half of Matlock Season 2 has been filmed so far. Additionally, a short break has been already planned for next week, unrelated to Del Rio.

In the show, David Del Rio played Billy Martinez, a first-year associate at the law firm Jacobson Moore. His character will no longer appear in upcoming episodes.

Del Rio and Lewis worked closely on the show, portraying the younger colleagues of Kathy Bates’ lead character, Madeline Kingston, aka “Matty” Matlock, described as “a brilliant septuagenarian who achieved success in her younger years and decides to rejoin the work force at a prestigious law firm where she uses her unassuming demeanor and wily tactics to win cases all while investigating a deeply personal secret of her own.”

When will Matlock Season 2 release Meanwhile, Matlock Season 2 is scheduled to premiere on CBS on 12 Oct.

The show was quickly renewed for a second season after the success of Season 1. It first made its debut in October 2024. Along with strong audience support, critics praised Kathy Bates’ performance, earning her an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series for Matlock Season 1.

Matlock is created by Jennie Snyder Urman, who also serves as an executive producer along with Joanna Klein, Eric Christian Olsen, Kat Coiro, and Kathy Bates. The series is produced by CBS Studios and distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Who is David Del Rio