Matt Damon believes this early role should have earned an Oscar nod, says it was ‘worth at least a nomination’

Matt Damon revisited the topic of awards in a chat with Wild About Movies, a subject he has addressed on and off for years. He pointed to one early role that, in his view, should have landed him in the Oscar race.

Advertisement

A look at Matt Damon’s nomination history His first brush with the Oscars happened early, as reported by Far Out Magazine. He had already picked up an Academy Award for co-writing Good Will Hunting with Ben Affleck. But the industry still viewed him as a newcomer, finding his footing.

During that awards season, Damon also appeared in the Best Actor race for As Good As It Gets. Jack Nicholson won in the end. Even so, the screenplay victory is widely seen as a career marker. After his two recognitions at the 1998 ceremony, Damon’s name did not appear often in the lineup.

His next major showing came with Invictus, where he landed a supporting mention. Christoph Waltz dominated that category for Inglourious Basterds, leaving little suspense about the outcome.

Advertisement

The situation repeated when The Martian brought him back into the Best Actor field. The award ultimately went to Leonardo DiCaprio for The Revenant, which had been heavily tipped throughout that season.

He later appeared in the Best Picture lineup as one of the producers of Kenneth Lonergan’s Manchester by the Sea. The recognition was largely drowned out that night - the Moonlight–La La Land envelope mistake became the only moment most viewers recall from that ceremony.

Also Read | Zac Efron appears on Dancing with the Stars to support Dylan

The performance Matt Damon believes was overlooked Damon said the role he felt most strongly about was Andrew Ilario in Courage Under Fire (1996). The part was small, but he went through heavy physical preparation and lost significant weight for the shoot.

Advertisement

“Actually, I think my performance in Courage Under Fire was worth at least an Oscar nomination,” he told Wild About Movies. He added that awards were never the motivation behind choosing projects, pointing instead to “intuition” and whether a script seemed strong on the page.

Denzel Washington, who led the film, had praised Damon’s work at the time, and industry stories from that period often noted how the physical transformation stood out.

For now, Damon’s awards outlook remains tied to upcoming titles, including Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey, though it is early in the season to gauge chances.

FAQs Which role does Matt Damon believe deserved an Oscar nomination? He says his performance as Andrew Ilario in Courage Under Fire was “worth at least a nomination”.

Advertisement

Has Matt Damon won an Academy Award? Yes, he won Best Original Screenplay for Good Will Hunting, shared with Ben Affleck.

How many times has Matt Damon been nominated for acting? He has received three acting nominations: Good Will Hunting, Invictus, and The Martian.