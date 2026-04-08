Matthew Perry death case: Friends' star Stepmother seeks maximum sentence for dealer Jasveen Sangha

In a powerful and emotional courtroom moment, Debbie Perry, stepmother of late actor Matthew Perry, has urged a US court to hand down the maximum possible sentence to convicted drug dealer Jasveen Sangha, linked to the actor’s death.

Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing on the iconic sitcom Friends, died in October 2023 at the age of 54. Authorities later confirmed that the cause of death was the acute effects of ketamine, a powerful anaesthetic often misused recreationally.

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‘No Joy… No Light’: A Family’s Grief Laid Bare During a victim impact statement delivered in court on April 7, Debbie Perry described the irreversible loss suffered by the family, painting a stark picture of grief that continues long after the headlines faded.

“There is no joy… no light in the window. They won’t be back,” she said, addressing the court directly. Her remarks were aimed at Sangha, whom prosecutors have accused of playing a key role in the illegal drug supply chain that led to Perry’s death.

In a pointed appeal, she urged the judge to impose the harshest possible punishment, calling Sangha’s actions not just criminal but deeply destructive to families.

The Case Against Jasveen Sangha

Sangha, a US-UK dual citizen sometimes referred to in media reports as the “Ketamine Queen”, was arrested in August 2024. She was later convicted in August 2025 on charges including operating a drug-involved property and distributing ketamine that resulted in serious harm and fatalities.

Her sentencing is scheduled for April 8, 2026.

Investigators allege that Sangha supplied multiple doses of ketamine to intermediaries, ultimately reaching Perry. According to court documents, she provided around 50 doses to an associate, who then passed them along through a chain that included individuals working closely with the actor.

One of them admitted to administering multiple injections of ketamine to Perry in the days leading up to his death.

Allegations of Cover-Up

Prosecutors have also alleged that Sangha attempted to erase evidence after Perry’s death. Reports suggest she contacted associates to delete conversations, raising concerns about a possible effort to obstruct the investigation.

While the court will weigh these factors during sentencing, the prosecution has argued that such actions demonstrate a clear awareness of wrongdoing.

Matthew Perry's death Matthew Perry’s death sparked renewed scrutiny of ketamine misuse in the entertainment industry and beyond. Once primarily used in medical settings, the drug has increasingly been linked to recreational abuse — often with fatal consequences.

For Perry’s family, however, the case is less about broader trends and more about accountability.

Debbie Perry’s statement underscored that point, stressing that no sentence can undo the loss, but a strong punishment could prevent similar tragedies.

Her appeal reflects a wider demand for stricter consequences in cases involving drug distribution that leads to death — particularly when it involves networks that profit from addiction.

A Search for Closure As the court prepares to announce its sentence, the case remains a stark reminder of how addiction, access, and accountability intersect.