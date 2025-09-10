Meet Charlie Sheen's three former wives: Donna Peele, Denise Richards and Brooke Mueller

A day after the release of Charlie Sheen’s memoir, The Book of Sheen, Netflix on Wednesday, September 10, came out with a two-part documentary, titled "aka Charlie Sheen", featuring the 60-year-old actor talking about his past, including his tumultuous relationships and much-talked-about struggle with sobriety. During his lifetime, the Two and a Half Men star has taken three trips down the aisle, People magazine reported.

Advertisement

Here's all you need to know about Charlie Sheen's former spouses:

Donna Peele According to The New York Times, Sheen met his first wife in July 1995 when the two of them were filming for a commercial in New York City.

Sheen and the model had a hush-hush wedding as the two tied the knot in California's Malibu on September 3 that year after just six weeks of courtship.

Post the wedding, Sheen said, "Just when I thought I was the luckiest guy alive, I just got a lot luckier”.

"She’s my best friend, and we’ve both found our soul mates," The Spokesman-Review quoted him as saying.

However, things did not go well between the former couple, and within six months of their marriage, Sheen announced in February 1996 that they were parting ways.

Advertisement

Denise Richards Much like his first wife, Sheen met his second partner, actress Denise Richards, in a similar fashion while filming for the movie Good Advice in 2000. However, the two of them did not start dating each other until she appeared as a guest on Spin City, a sitcom featuring Sheen.

Richards told People magazine that their maiden date was on October 4, 2001. During this time, they were at Sheen's apartment and saw the San Francisco Giants' baseball game. Interestingly, Richards started liking him more and knew that he was "the one" during their second date.

Advertisement

A few months after their first date, Sheen proposed to Richards during a vacation in Arizona on December 26, 2001. Later on, the two of them tied the knot on June 15, 2002. The wedding celebrations took place at the estate of Gary David Goldberg in California.

Prior to meeting Richards, Sheen was already the father of a child, named Cassandra, who was born in December 1984. He shares her with his former girlfriend, Paula Profit.

Meanwhile, Sheen and Richards welcomed their first daughter, Sami, on March 9, 2004. Their second daughter, Lola Rose, was born on June 1, 2005, People magazine reported.

During this time, the couple's relationship was going through major ups and downs as Richards filed for divorce in March 2005, citing "irreconcilable differences.” Their marriage came to an end in November 2006.

Advertisement

Recently, Richards was present at the Los Angeles premiere of aka Charlie Sheen.

Brooke Mueller Sheen met his third wife, real estate investor Brooke Mueller, while he was still undergoing his high-profile divorce from Richards. The two of them met through a mutual friend, actress Rebecca Gayheart.

According to ABC, the duo got engaged in 2007 and then tied the knot on May 31, 2008, in Los Angeles.

In August 2008, the couple shared that they were expecting twins. Thereafter, they welcomed their two sons, Bob and Max, in March 2009.

A few years later, a judge granted Sheen and Mueller's divorce in early 2011, while it became official in May that year.

Advertisement

FAQs Who is Charlie Sheen currently dating? Sheen told People magazine that he has remained single for the past few years.

When did Charlie Sheen become sober? The actor has remained sober since 2017.