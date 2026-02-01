Melania box office collection: Earns $8M on opening weekend, marks biggest documentary debut in over a decade

Melania, a documentary chronicling 20 days in the life of the First Lady before President Donald Trump began his second term last year, is on track to outperform expectations. Reports indicate the film is projected to earn around $8 million in its opening weekend, marking the strongest debut for a documentary in over ten years.

Despite its impressive performance, the documentary is expected to place third at the box office. It trails behind horror titles Iron Lung and Rachel McAdams-starrer Send Help, while surpassing Jason Statham’s action film Shelter, according to Fox News.

Amazon reportedly spent $75 million to acquire distribution rights and fund marketing for the Brett Ratner-directed film. Released nationwide this weekend and screened across 27 countries, Melania now holds the distinction of being the most expensive documentary ever produced, Fox News reported.

The film’s box office success has largely been powered by older viewers. Americans aged 55 and above accounted for 78% of ticket buyers, with women over 55 making up 72%, the outlet reported.

Rural theaters contributed a significant 46% of the opening weekend audience — an unusually high share for a new release. Florida, Texas, and Arizona emerged as the strongest markets in terms of ticket sales.

Mixed critical response Critical reception has been divided. While some reviewers praised the film’s access and focus, others criticised it sharply, accusing it of serving as propaganda for the Trump administration.

Audience reactions A 60-year-old Staten Island resident told The New York Times that although he rarely visits theaters, he bought a ticket to watch Melania because he wanted to see it "kick Hollywood’s a--."

According to The Times, certain screenings saw audiences applauding during the president’s swearing-in ceremony, along with chants of “Trump 2028!”

Variety offered a particularly critical assessment, describing the film as a “documentary that never comes to life. It’s a ‘portrait’ of the First Lady of the United States, but it’s so orchestrated and airbrushed and stage-managed that it barely rises to the level of a shameless infomercial.”

Speaking to Fox News Digital at the premiere, US Attorney Alina Habba shared her admiration for the First Lady, saying, "I hope they get to see what I see." She added, “She is incredibly astute. She is incredibly involved. She does everything with grace. She has taken the punches right next to him and always held herself out with such grace. And I'm happy that for a woman who's a girl boss, who's literally a legend, and should have been on the cover of Vogue, she's going to have her time to shine.”