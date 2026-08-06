‘Completely different’: Melania Trump returns with new Amazon Prime series after debacle of $75M documentary

First Lady Melania Trump is all set to return to the screen in a new docuseries. As confirmed by her exclusive senior adviser, Marc Beckman, the series is said to bring a "completely different look" at her life than what was already shown in her last release, Melania, the Amazon MGM documentary. The film, which followed the run-up to US President Donald Trump's second term, previously attracted mixed reactions.

Melania Trump series release date Speaking on Real America's Voice, Marc Beckman said that the upcoming series would release this fall. He said, "We are launching a docuseries, which is a total different experience, completely new, on Amazon Prime exclusively."

"That will be coming this fall. It's confirmed, and I hope everybody tunes in, because it's going to show a part of the first lady that hasn't been seen yet," he added.

As per Beckman, the series is said to be "shot entirely different" from her movie. It is said to give a look at "what happens right at the beginning" of the president's second administration.

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Earlier, Amazon MGM Studios had announced that film Melania would be followed by a docuseries. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.

How much did Melania earn from Amazon According to The New York Times, Amazon paid $40 million to First Lady Melania Trump's production company for the rights to Melania. Reportedly, the deal also covers the rights to the companion docuseries.

The report added that the company spent an additional $35 million on marketing the film.

Box office performance of Melania Melania, helmed by director Brett Ratner, left critics and audience divided after its release. The film recorded only a 10% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes while 99% of verified audience members rated it positively.

The Melania Trump film debuted with a worldwide opening weekend gross of $7.04 million between January 30 and February 1, reported People.

Deadline added that the documentary saw the biggest opening weekend for a nonfiction film in the past decade, beating 2023's After Death which opened to $5 million.

Despite the record-breaking start, Melania's box office earnings was said to be only a fraction of Amazon MGM Studios' reported total investment of $75 million.

Reportedly, the project had initially received bids from Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Paramount Pictures, out which Amazon sealed the deal.

The film premiered in January 2026. Its total runtime is 104 minutes.

It reportedly grossed $16.7 million during its box office run.