‘Completely different’: Melania Trump returns with new Amazon Prime series after debacle of $75M documentary

First Lady Melania Trump is all set to return to the screen in a new docuseries. As confirmed by her exclusive senior adviser, Marc Beckman, the series is said to bring a "completely different look" at her life than what was already shown in her last release, Melania, the Amazon MGM documentary. The film, which followed the run-up to US President Donald Trump's second term, previously attracted mixed reactions.

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Melania Trump series release date Speaking on Real America's Voice, Marc Beckman said that the upcoming series would release this fall. He said, "We are launching a docuseries, which is a total different experience, completely new, on Amazon Prime exclusively."

"That will be coming this fall. It's confirmed, and I hope everybody tunes in, because it's going to show a part of the first lady that hasn't been seen yet," he added.

As per Beckman, the series is said to be "shot entirely different" from her movie. It is said to give a look at "what happens right at the beginning" of the president's second administration.

Also Read | Joe Rogan defends Kimmel amid backlash over controversial joke on Melania Trump

Earlier, Amazon MGM Studios had announced that film Melania would be followed by a docuseries. However, an official release date has yet to be announced.

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How much did Melania earn from Amazon According to The New York Times, Amazon paid $40 million to First Lady Melania Trump's production company for the rights to Melania. Reportedly, the deal also covers the rights to the companion docuseries.

The report added that the company spent an additional $35 million on marketing the film.

Box office performance of Melania Melania, helmed by director Brett Ratner, left critics and audience divided after its release. The film recorded only a 10% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes while 99% of verified audience members rated it positively.

The Melania Trump film debuted with a worldwide opening weekend gross of $7.04 million between January 30 and February 1, reported People.

Deadline added that the documentary saw the biggest opening weekend for a nonfiction film in the past decade, beating 2023's After Death which opened to $5 million.

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Despite the record-breaking start, Melania's box office earnings was said to be only a fraction of Amazon MGM Studios' reported total investment of $75 million.

Reportedly, the project had initially received bids from Amazon, Disney, Netflix, and Paramount Pictures, out which Amazon sealed the deal.

The film premiered in January 2026. Its total runtime is 104 minutes.

It reportedly grossed $16.7 million during its box office run.

The film is said to be mounted on a budget of $40 million.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.