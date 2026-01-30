Melania Trump’s multimillion-dollar documentary sees poor opening-day turnout - London sells only 3 tickets

A documentary titled “Melania,” based on the real life of Slovenian-born 55-year-old first lady of the USA, Melania Trump, is heading for a low opening, despite being funded by an extraordinary multimillion-dollar deal with Amazon, according to several media reports.

Across social media, several internet users have posted screenshots showing cinemas that have sold no seats for the documentary's screenings. A report by The Guardian suggests that in the UK, too, it is expected to make a soft opening.

Just one ticket has been sold for the first 3.10 pm screening on Friday at its flagship Islington branch in London, while two have been booked for 6 pm, Tim Richards, the chief executive of Vue, one of the country’s biggest cinema operators, told The Guardian.

According to AFP, South Africa's main cinema houses have pulled the documentary, with the distributor citing "the current climate," without elaborating.

Moreover, an ad on Craigslist offers free tickets plus $50 per seat to anyone who wants to watch the film.

The ad reads, “Attend MELANIA documentary at any Boston area theatre during opening weekend (this upcoming weekend). Free tickets + $50 per seat occupied.”

What is the ‘Melania’ documentary? The new movie promises a behind-the-scenes glimpse at her husband, Donald Trump's return to power. It aims to document the 20 days leading up to Trump's second inauguration through the eyes of Melania.

Melania Trump has often been a mysterious figure since her husband's return to the White House in January 2025, preferring to spend her time with their son Barron in New York and Florida.

However, according to AFP, she said the film, which goes on global release Friday and will later be shown exclusively on Amazon Prime, would give people a look behind the enigma.

“They will see how I work, who I am, how I communicate with people, and they will know me a little bit more,” she told Fox and Friends on Wednesday.

A teaser for the documentary released in December showed the former model looking to the camera just before her husband's second swearing-in at the US Capitol and saying, “Here we go again.”

Amazon's hefty bet According to US media, Amazon has signed a $40 million licensing deal for the film and Melania, who served as executive producer, will receive 70 per cent. The next highest bid, from Disney, was reportedly only $14 million.

On top of that, Amazon has reportedly paid for a stunning $35 million marketing campaign, including television commercials, billboards and a simulcast in 25 theatres at the same time as Thursday's premiere.

But amid reports of soft ticket sales for the film, the huge fee paid by Amazon has raised questions about whether the US tech giant is merely trying to curry favour with the US President.