Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch biggest fashion night out, starring Beyonce, Lisa, Anna Wintour

Fashion's biggest night out is all set to commence soon. Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place, welcoming some of the biggest stars in an effort to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Just like every year, this year's Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May in New York City.
Met Gala's theme, celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Costume Art.” The dress code of the season will be “Fashion is Art”.
Last year's Met Gala theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. while the 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
The event will be attended by celebrities, influencers, creatives, and industry paragons. This year's event will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, with BLACKPINK's Lisa, who are in the host committee.
Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will be hosting the event as they will take viewers through all the fun and fashion at the event.
From India, several Bollywood stars are reported to mark their presence. Among them is filmmaker Karan Johar. He is said to make his debut at the Met Gala this time. Others who are likely to join the celebrations are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra.
The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streaming live on Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. It can be watched on streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV and more.
Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5.
(this is a developing story)
Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.<br><br> With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.<br><br> Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.<br><br> Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.<br><br> Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.
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