Met Gala 2026: When and where to watch biggest fashion night out, starring Beyonce, Lisa, Anna Wintour

Fashion's biggest night out is all set to commence soon. Met Gala 2026 is all set to take place, welcoming some of the biggest stars in an effort to fundraise for the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. Just like every year, this year's Met Gala will be held on the first Monday in May in New York City.
Met Gala's theme, celebrating the Costume Institute’s new exhibition, “Costume Art.” The dress code of the season will be “Fashion is Art”.
Last year's Met Gala theme was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style. while the 2024 theme was “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion.”
The event will be attended by celebrities, influencers, creatives, and industry paragons. This year's event will be co-chaired by Beyonce, Nicole Kidman, Venus Williams and Anna Wintour, with BLACKPINK's Lisa, who are in the host committee.
Ashley Graham, La La Anthony, and Cara Delevingne will be hosting the event as they will take viewers through all the fun and fashion at the event.
From India, several Bollywood stars are reported to mark their presence. Among them is filmmaker Karan Johar. He is said to make his debut at the Met Gala this time. Others who are likely to join the celebrations are Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Isha Ambani, Natasha Poonawalla and Manish Malhotra.
The 2026 Met Gala red carpet will be streaming live on Monday, May 4, at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. It can be watched on streaming platforms like Peacock, Hulu + Live TV and more.
Indian viewers can stream the Met Gala 2026 red carpet live on Vogue’s YouTube channel, starting from 3:30 am IST on May 5.
(this is a developing story)