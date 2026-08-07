Michael 2 update: Lionsgate boss reveals production likely to begin this year; check when will it release

Lionsgate is already working on the upcoming sequel to the Michael Jackson biopic, Michael. Bringing back Jaafar Jackson in the titular role, the cameras will start rolling for the sequel sooner than you think. By the end of this year or the beginning of 2027, production work for Michael will begin, as shared by the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Adam Fogelson.

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Michael 2 production work to begin soon According to Deadline, Adam Fogelson opened up about the studio’s Michael Jackson biopic, Michael, during an earnings call. He shared that “we are targeting a production start towards the end of this year or early next.”

“As far as when we’ll see the sequel to Lionsgate’s highest grossing $1 billion-plus movie, Fogelson shared “, I think that end of calendar ’27 and the first half of calendar ’28 would be the current thought of roughly where the movie would go,” he added.

Fogelson also quipped, “We’re not ready to announce everything at the moment.”

Budget Fogelson also was questioned about the profit-sharing structure of the first film, including its revenue split with the Jackson estate and Universal, which handled international distribution, added the report. Analysts reportedly sought details on the sequel's budget as a significant portion of footage had already been shot during the production of the first film.

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“We do have a number of sequences, particularly some big musical sequences, that were shot previously, that are almost sure to be incorporated, but we are mostly focused right now on how to make sure we can deliver, at the right price, the biggest, best sequel,” Deadline quoted Fogelson, adding, “That is what the audience is going to want and deserve after the experience we gave them the first time. So we’re not ready to give guidance on the budget yet, but we certainly will be able to take advantage of some stuff that we previously shot, as I had said before."

For the unversed, Michael was initially slated to release in November 2025. Later, it was pushed to the last weekend of April 2026 after production ran into reported issues.

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During filming, the Jackson estate reportedly failed to flag the inclusion of one of the late pop star's accusers in the script written by John Logan. As the sequence had already been filmed, the production underwent reshoots costing an estimated $50 million, which was borne by the Jackson estate, reported Deadline.

Despite the delay and additional costs, a significant amount of footage from director Antoine Fuqua's film and producer Graham King's production became the groundwork for a sequel, as revealed during the call.

Profit margins Fogelson explained that Lionsgate sees the profitability of its films in a ten-year cycle, emphasising that Michael will have “a long tail.”

Universal accounted for the total of Michael's $643.7 million overseas box office, excluding Russia, the CIS region and Japan, as these international markets were handled by Lionsgate's foreign sales arm. Fogelson also said, “There’s nothing unusual as far as profit being shared among participants.”

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Michael focuses on the early life of the American singer Michael Jackson, including his childhood with the Jackson 5, the Bad World Tour in the late 80s and more. It stars Jaafar Jackson, Nia Long, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller and Colman Domingo.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.