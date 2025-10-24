Michael B. Jordan in talks to play Rico Tubbs in Joseph Kosinski’s Miami Vice reboot

Michael B. Jordan is reportedly circling the role of Ricardo ‘Rico’ Tubbs in Joseph Kosinski’s upcoming cinematic revival of Miami Vice, a move that could see one of Hollywood’s most charismatic leading men step into one of television’s most iconic detective roles.

Michael B Jordan to become Rico Tubbs in Miami Vice? Discussions are said to be in the early stages, but the pairing of Michael B Jordan and Joseph Kosinski already feels like a high-octane match.

Kosinski, whose flair for sleek, large-scale storytelling has been showcased in Top Gun: Maverick and the forthcoming F1: The Movie, appears set to bring his signature precision and visual muscle to the sun-drenched world of 1980s Miami.

Jordan, meanwhile, has built a reputation for elevating commercial fare with heartfelt nuance, as seen in his Sinners and Creed trilogy — a series he not only starred in but also steered from behind the camera.

Jordan’s career trajectory continues to mirror his characters’ relentless drive. From his breakout in Fruitvale Station to transformative performances in Just Mercy and Black Panther, the actor has consistently balanced mainstream appeal with emotional gravity.

His latest success, Sinners, a horror feature directed by Ryan Coogler, saw Jordan tackle dual roles as twin brothers Smoke and Stack. Released on April 18, the film became the highest-grossing original horror film in history, raking in $366 million worldwide and earning widespread critical acclaim.

The actor’s plate remains impressively full. Under his Outlier Society banner, Jordan is currently directing, producing, and starring in The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios — another stylish reinvention of a classic property.

More about Miami Vice Kosinski’s Miami Vice, developed with Universal Pictures, was first unveiled in April, with a planned release date of August 6, 2027.

Drawing from the influential 1980s television series that starred Don Johnson and Philip Michael Thomas, the film will delve into “the glamour and corruption of mid-80’s Miami,” according to the official logline. The reboot promises to be “inspired by the pilot episode and first season of the landmark television series that influenced culture and set the style of everything from fashion to filmmaking.”

