After Michael biopic, Jackson Five singer Marlon Jackson backs docuseries on Joe Jackson to revamp image

After the success of the Michael Jackson biopic starring Jaafar Jackson, Marlon Jackson is backing a new project to restore the image of the family patriarch Joe Jackson, as reported by Page Six. The decision arrives after Michael showcased Joe Jackson as an abusive father who pushed his son to pop superstardom through physical punishment. Now his son Marlon Jackson seeks to present a different side of his legacy.

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Show on Joe Jackson in works? According to Page Six, Marlon has teamed up with production company BLK Prime for an eight-part docuseries titled The Manager, The Mythology, The Legend. The project is said to reposition the late Joe Jackson as a "visionary trailblazer."

Reportedly, their longtime family friend Steven Manning will serve as one of the executive producers of the series. It is believed to explore Joe’s early years, including his contributions towards his children Michael and Janet becoming global superstars.

About Jackson family Joe Jackson was said to be the patriarch and longtime manager of the Jackson family, one of the most popular families in the history of the music industry. He was married to Katherine Jackson.

Joe and Katherine had 10 children-- Rebbie Jackson, Jackie Jackson, Tito Jackson, Jermaine Jackson, La Toya Jackson, Marlon Jackson, Brandon Jackson, who died shortly after birth, Michael Jackson, Randy Jackson and Janet Jackson.

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Confirming the eight-episode docuseries, the sixth child of Joseph and Katherine Jackson shared their happiness with Page Six. He said that he was “thrilled” to finally tell Joseph’s story.

“Our father’s life is replete with triumphs and challenges, and we firmly believe that this series will offer a distinctive and accurate portrayal of the man behind our family,” he said.

“We are thrilled to share [my] father’s indelible legacy with fans worldwide, granting them an intimate glimpse into the remarkable individual we knew and loved,” he added to the entertainment portal.

Controversy around Joe Jackson Joe managed the careers of his sons in the The Jackson Five which included Jackie, Tito, Jermaine, Marlon and Michael, helping launch them to global fame in the late 1960s before the solo careers of Michael and Janet.

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While Joe Jackson is widely credited with the family's extraordinary success in music, his legacy has remained deeply controversial due to longstanding allegations by several of his children that he subjected them to strict discipline and even physical abuse.

Joe Jackson in Michael In Michael, the biopic on the King of Pop, actor Colman Domingo essayed the role of Joe Jackson.

According to an insider close to the upcoming docuseries, the family believes Joseph "was demonized" in the film as well as in MJ, the Broadway musical based on Michael Jackson's life.

"There's another side of him that hasn't been told. He hasn't been portrayed in a good light," the insider added to Page Six. Talking about Joe Jackson's legacy, the source also said, "There's no manager greater than Mr. Jackson. He created the Jackson Five, Janet and Michael."

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Joe Jackson passed away after battling pancreatic cancer at 89 in 2018.

About the Author Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and...Read More ✕ Sneha Biswas Sneha Biswas specialises in covering entertainment and pop culture, with a specialisation on Bollywood, Hollywood, OTT platforms, K-pop, K-dramas, and major developments in the US entertainment industry. She believes in telling stories that balance speed with substance, and in making entertainment journalism contextual, culturally aware, and reader-first rather than purely reactive.



With over six years of experience in digital media, Sneha currently serves as a Deputy Chief Content Producer at Live Mint. She has spent more than three and a half years with the HT Group and returned to the organisation in February 2025, joining Live Mint to uplift the entertainment section. Over the past year, she has been closely involved in entertainment coverage including breaking news, explainers, trend reporting, box office reports and analysis for the audience.



Sneha is Google News certified, having completed training focused on newsroom best practices, digital reporting, and SEO-driven content strategies. Her work reflects a strong understanding of audience behaviour, search trends, and the evolving consumption patterns of entertainment news across formats.



Prior to her current role, Sneha has worked across multiple content and editorial functions within digital newsrooms, building expertise in content planning, editing, and real-time coverage. Her professional interests lie at the intersection of entertainment, internet culture, and global pop trends.



Working for the National city team, Biswas closely follows global entertainment movements while maintaining a strong pulse on what is happening in India.