Michael Caine’s AI voice to narrate ‘The Odyssey’ audiobook ahead of Christopher Nolan’s film

An artificial intelligence-generated replica of Sir Michael Caine’s voice is set to narrate a new audiobook adaptation of The Odyssey, marking one of the most high-profile uses of licensed AI voice technology in the entertainment industry.

AI-generated voice of Michael Caine to narrate The Odyssey The audiobook, released through AI audio company ElevenLabs, arrives just weeks before the theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. The project is being positioned as a way for audiences to revisit the source material ahead of the film’s release.

According to ElevenLabs, the roughly 13-hour production is its first cinematic audiobook, combining an authorised AI recreation of Caine’s voice with a full cast, original music and immersive sound design. The company said the project aims to bring one of the world’s most influential literary works to modern audiences through emerging technology.

Caine, 93, has a long-standing association with Nolan, having appeared in several of the filmmaker’s most acclaimed productions, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Interstellar and Tenet. His distinctive voice was seen as a natural fit for narrating the epic tale of Odysseus’ journey home following the Trojan War.

In a statement released alongside the project, Caine described the ancient poem as "one of the greatest stories ever told. For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations."

He added: "By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences, brought vividly to life through ElevenReader's cutting-edge technology. It was a pleasure to be a part of ElevenProductions' retelling of The Odyssey."

The audiobook also highlights the growing role of AI in media and entertainment. Caine previously licensed his voice and likeness to ElevenLabs, allowing approved commercial projects to use digital recreations of his voice with his consent. The company has argued that such partnerships provide creators with greater control and compensation while opening new possibilities for storytelling.

The release comes as Hollywood continues to explore the use of artificial intelligence across film, television and publishing, even as debates persist over authenticity, copyright and the impact of automation on creative professions. Online reactions to the audiobook have been mixed, with some welcoming the technological innovation and others questioning the growing use of AI-generated performances in artistic works.