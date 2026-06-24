Michael Caine’s AI voice to narrate ‘The Odyssey’ audiobook ahead of Christopher Nolan’s film

An artificial intelligence-generated replica of Sir Michael Caine’s voice is set to narrate a new audiobook adaptation of The Odyssey, marking one of the most high-profile uses of licensed AI voice technology in the entertainment industry.

AI-generated voice of Michael Caine to narrate The Odyssey The audiobook, released through AI audio company ElevenLabs, arrives just weeks before the theatrical debut of Christopher Nolan’s much-anticipated adaptation of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. The project is being positioned as a way for audiences to revisit the source material ahead of the film’s release.

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According to ElevenLabs, the roughly 13-hour production is its first cinematic audiobook, combining an authorised AI recreation of Caine’s voice with a full cast, original music and immersive sound design. The company said the project aims to bring one of the world’s most influential literary works to modern audiences through emerging technology.

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Caine, 93, has a long-standing association with Nolan, having appeared in several of the filmmaker’s most acclaimed productions, including Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, The Dark Knight Rises, Inception, Interstellar and Tenet. His distinctive voice was seen as a natural fit for narrating the epic tale of Odysseus’ journey home following the Trojan War.

In a statement released alongside the project, Caine described the ancient poem as "one of the greatest stories ever told. For nearly three millennia, its themes of perseverance, loyalty, temptation and the enduring call of home have resonated across cultures and generations."

He added: "By bridging classical storytelling with digital innovation, this timeless epic is reimagined for modern audiences, brought vividly to life through ElevenReader's cutting-edge technology. It was a pleasure to be a part of ElevenProductions' retelling of The Odyssey."

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The audiobook also highlights the growing role of AI in media and entertainment. Caine previously licensed his voice and likeness to ElevenLabs, allowing approved commercial projects to use digital recreations of his voice with his consent. The company has argued that such partnerships provide creators with greater control and compensation while opening new possibilities for storytelling.

The release comes as Hollywood continues to explore the use of artificial intelligence across film, television and publishing, even as debates persist over authenticity, copyright and the impact of automation on creative professions. Online reactions to the audiobook have been mixed, with some welcoming the technological innovation and others questioning the growing use of AI-generated performances in artistic works.

Nolan’s The Odyssey, starring Matt Damon as Odysseus alongside an ensemble cast that includes Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on 17 July. The AI-narrated audiobook is now available, offering audiences a new way to experience the ancient epic before its latest big-screen adaptation

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.