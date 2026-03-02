Michael J Fox leaves netizens emotional with rare appearance, heartwarming speech at Actor Awards: ‘A hero’

Actor Michael J Fox attended the 2026 Actor Awards, marking a rare appearance despite his health issues. The 64-year-old actor delivered an emotional speech in the show's annual “I Am an Actor” segment despite the speech issues associated with his Parkinson's disease.

Michael J Fox delivers speech at 2026 Actor Awards

"When I left school, I moved from Canada to LA to try to make it as an actor," Fox said, after the camera shifted towards him. His appearance was met with significant applause from the audience. "A teacher of mine told me, 'Fox, you're not going to be cute forever.' I didn't know what to say to that, so I said, 'Maybe just long enough, sir.' "

"After three years of dumpster diving in LA, I ended up on Family Ties, where I received the greatest gift of my career. I met my wife, the actor Tracy Pollan, who played Ellen, my girlfriend, and she gave me four gifts: our kids Schuyler, Aquinnah, Esmé and Sam. Sometimes I like to remind them, if it weren't for acting, they wouldn't be here."

Mixhael J Fox attended the Actor Awards 2026 with his son.

"By the way, he's not an actor, he's just my date," Fox added, gesturing at his son Sam, who was seated next to him. “I'm Michael J. Fox. I'm a dad, and I'm an actor,” he wrapped up.

Netizens grow emotional after Michael J Fox's speech His speech has now gone viral on the internet, leaving netizens in tears.

Reacting to Fox's speech, many hailed the actor. One of them took to X, formerly Twitter and said, “Michael J. Fox, may you live till 100 years old.”

“This one got me in the throat. Michael J. Fox, after everything Parkinson’s has taken, rolls onto the blue carpet in a wheelchair… then stands up anyway. Just to smile for the cameras, answer a question with that same quiet strength, and sit back down like it was nothing. But we know it was everything. Every muscle fighting, every second of dignity reclaimed. That’s not just grace. That’s defiance wrapped in love—for life, for the people watching, for the fight he’s never stopped running. Michael, thank you for reminding us that courage doesn’t always look loud. Sometimes it looks like standing up when your body begs you to stay seated. Unstoppable doesn’t mean unbreakable. It means you keep going anyway. Sending all the love and respect in the world,” added a fan.

Someone else wrote on the micro-blogging app, “Michael J Fox sounded so good during the Actors Awards. That made me happy to see.”

A different one said, “Here’s Michael J. Fox’s opener at the Actor’s Awards tonight. This man is one of the most inspiring humans I’ve ever come across because he never fails to remain optimistic. Seeing him tonight already makes this show worth watching. Great moment.”

Yet another posted, “I didn't read the caption and saw Michael J. Fox and teared up a little. I know his movies were before my time but I grew up on his movies man.”