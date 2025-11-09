Michael: Michael Jackson biopic trailer becomes most-viewed music biopic launch in history, earns 116+ M views

"Michael”, the highly anticipated musical biopic of Michael Jackson by Antoine Fuqua, is all set to release soon. Ahead of its release, the film has already made history with its trailer. "Michael" trailer is now the most-viewed music biopic trailer in history, according to Hollywood Reporter.

"Michael” trailer becomes most-viewed music biopic launch 24 hours after the trailer release, "Michael" garnered up to 116.2 million globally, according to WaveMetrix, the report said. It is said to be the most-viewed trailer for any music biopic in history, officially.

Besides this, the "Michael" trailer also marked Lionsgate’s largest trailer debut.

About "Michael” "Michael" stars late Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the lead. He essays the role of the King of Pop. It marks his film debut.

The trailer introduced Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, recreating the musician’s iconic moonwalk. It also teased a glimpse of the “Thriller” music video.

Watch trailer here:

The film, set for release in 2026, follows Jackson’s journey from his early life to his global superstardom, including his time with the Jackson 5 to his immense popularity in the 80s.

The film also features an ensemble cast including Miles Teller as attorney John Branca, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Kat Graham as Diana Ross, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe, Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones and Juliano Krue Valdi as a young Michael.

"Michael" plot The official synopsis of "Michael" reads: “The film tells the story of Michael Jackson’s life beyond the music, tracing his journey from the discovery of his extraordinary talent as the lead of the Jackson Five, to the visionary artist whose creative ambition fueled a relentless pursuit to become the biggest entertainer in the world. Highlighting both his life off-stage and some of the most iconic performances from his early solo career, the film gives audiences a front-row seat to Michael Jackson as never before. This is where his story begins.”

The film is written by John Logan. It is backed by producers Graham King, John Branca and John McClain.