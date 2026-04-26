Michael sequel on the cards? Here’s what we know about part 2 plans

The musical biopic Michael, based on the life of Michael Jackson, has sparked fresh conversation around whether the film could be followed by a second instalment. The film concludes with a message that reads, “His story continues,” leaving audiences wondering if a sequel is planned.

While musical biopics traditionally do not extend into multiple parts, the makers of Michael have not ruled out the possibility. Reports suggest that discussions around a follow-up film are already underway, though no formal announcement has been made.

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What Does The Film Cover?

The film does not attempt to chronicle the singer’s entire life. Instead, it focuses on a specific period, largely concluding around 1984 during the Jacksons’ Victory Tour. The narrative builds up to a key moment where Michael announces the end of the group’s run, marking a turning point in his career.

An epilogue briefly jumps ahead to 1988, showcasing his Bad tour, but the core storyline remains rooted in his earlier years. This selective timeline leaves significant portions of his life unexplored, creating scope for a potential continuation.

Makers Indicate Interest In A Second Film

Studio executives have suggested that a sequel could happen if the first film performs well. Adam Fogelson, chairman of Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, said during an earnings call (as reported by Deadline) that while plans are not yet confirmed, the creative team is working towards the possibility of expanding the story.

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In a separate interaction with The Hollywood Reporter, Fogelson reiterated that the team is preparing for a second film and would be ready to make an announcement at the appropriate time.

Also Read | Michael Jackson estate faces sexual abuse claims, siblings allege grooming

Meanwhile, actor Jaafar Jackson, who plays the lead role and is also Michael Jackson’s nephew, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight that a sequel is currently in early development.

Unused Footage And Production Changes

Reports indicate that the production of Michael involved substantial revisions. According to industry reports cited by outlets including Variety and Puck, the film originally included storylines that were later removed due to legal constraints.

These changes reportedly led to reshoots and a revised ending. However, some footage that did not make it into the final cut could potentially be used in a sequel, according to reports.

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A social media post by The Art of Dialogue, which shared a first look of Jaafar Jackson in a later phase of Michael Jackson’s life, has also fuelled speculation about a possible sequel. However, there has been no official confirmation from the makers so far.

There have also been earlier suggestions that the project could be split into two parts, given the volume of material shot during production.

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What Could A Sequel Focus On?

If a second film is made, it is expected to explore later phases of Michael Jackson’s career. Reports suggest that future instalments could highlight albums such as Dangerous (1991) and Invincible (2001), along with major life events including the purchase of Neverland Ranch in 1988.

Another possibility is that the sequel could pick up from where the first film’s main narrative ends—around 1984—and continue into the early 1990s, covering his rise as a global pop icon.

However, reports also indicate that certain aspects of his life may not be depicted due to prior agreements and legal considerations.

When Can A Sequel Be Expected? As of now, Lionsgate has not announced a release date for a potential sequel. Given that a second film is not yet confirmed or completed, industry timelines suggest that it could take at least a few years before any follow-up project reaches theatres.

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For now, the future of Michael as a multi-part biopic remains dependent on audience response and box office performance.