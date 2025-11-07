Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour attend Stranger Things Season 5 premiere amid bullying allegations

Amid rumors of tension between them, Stranger Things stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared together at the Season 5 premiere of the popular Netflix series in Los Angeles. Millie Brown and David Harbour’s reunion took place at an event on Thursday at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

This comes after the British actress is said to have filed a formal complaint, accusing David Harbour of bullying and harassment, before filming for Stranger Things Season 5 started.

The Daily Mail earlier reported that Millie Brown had filed “pages and pages of accusations” against David Harbour before filming started on the sci-fi series's final season.

Viral Netflix post The official Instagram handle of Netflix recently shared a post featuring Brown and Harbour arriving together at the premiere. “David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere,” read the caption.

In the video, the on-screen father-daughter duo hugs in front of the cheering fans gathered outside the theater.

While Brown dressed in a black lace off-the-shoulder gown, Harbour donned a black pinstripe suit with a tie in the same striped pattern.

Accusations against David Harbour Millie Brown allegedly filed a complaint against David Harbour, prompting an internal inquiry, according to the Daily Mail. The outlet reported that Harbour faced accusations of bullying and harassment on the set of Stranger Things, though the investigation's outcome remains unknown. The reports suggested that the claims did not involve sexual impropriety.

“Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months,” an insider told the news outlet.

Meanwhile, the first part of Stranger Things Season 5 will hit the digital screens in a few days. The first four episodes of the series will be out on Netflix on 26 November in the US (27 November in India). The three remaining episodes will be released on Christmas Day, followed by the final one on New Year’s Eve.

