Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour’s affectionate reunion shocks fans amid harassment storm

In a surprising turn of events, Stranger Things co-stars Millie Bobby Brown and David Harbour appeared warm and affectionate at the season five premiere of the hit Netflix series, despite recent allegations of harassment and bullying made against the actor.

Advertisement

Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour's reunion sparks debate The red-carpet reunion between the pair has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans divided over the interaction. Videos shared by Netflix on Instagram show the 20-year-old actress greeting her on-screen father figure with laughter and a tight embrace, seemingly unbothered by the controversy that has surrounded them in recent weeks.

As camera flashes lit up the carpet, the two were seen chatting and posing for photos together. In a brief interaction with the press, Millie described Harbour as “like my father,” adding that “we’re lucky to have each other.”

Sharing the clip, Netflix captioned the post: “David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown arrive together for one last Stranger Things premiere (sic).”

The premiere comes just weeks after the Daily Mail reported that Millie had filed a harassment and bullying claim against Harbour before filming began on the show’s final season.

Advertisement

According to the report, the actress allegedly made “pages and pages of accusations,” prompting Netflix to launch an internal investigation. The inquiry was said to have lasted for months, with the 50-year-old actor remaining on set while the matter was reviewed.

A source told the publication: “Millie Bobby Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the last season. There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months.”

Following the alleged complaint, the report stated that Millie had a personal representative present on set throughout the filming of season five. While Netflix reportedly declined to comment on the matter, insiders suggested that the streaming platform’s silence “speaks volumes.”

“Netflix will never comment on an internal investigation, but the fact they’ve not denied it speaks volumes,” the source added. “Stranger Things helped put Netflix on the map. Millions of fans around the world have been anticipating the finale. No one wants anything to take attention away from that.”

Advertisement

Neither Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, nor the show’s creators, Matt and Ross Duffer, have issued public statements addressing the allegations.

The show’s fifth and final season is set to arrive on Netflix in three separate drops: Volume 1 on November 26, Volume 2 on Christmas Day, and The Finale on New Year’s Eve. Despite the surrounding controversy, the event marked a major milestone for one of Netflix’s most influential productions, which first premiered in 2016.

Internet reacts to the interaction However, the seemingly affectionate reunion did not go unnoticed online, with fans taking to social media to express a mix of confusion, disappointment, and disbelief.

One user commented, “Didn’t she complain against him??? (sic)” while another wrote, “It’s good to see all those rumours were false #StrangerThings (sic).”

Others were far more critical, accusing Hollywood of hypocrisy. One fan remarked, “The hypocrisy in this picture screams Hollywood. These people sacrifice all morals for fame and money while hating each other’s guts. Either you die young as a hero, or live long enough to become the villain. It’s always the same (sic).”

Advertisement

Another asked, “Didn’t she just accuse him of being inappropriate towards her??” while a more sarcastic comment read, “So she’s a decent actor after all. Pretending she likes him again after filing a harassment/bullying complaint (sic).”

Also Read | Hollywood finds success in India with new genres as superhero fatigue sets in

While Netflix has yet to address the matter officially, the premiere’s events have reignited questions about workplace conduct, accountability, and public image within Hollywood.