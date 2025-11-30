Millie Bobby Brown says she felt ‘safe’ while working with Stranger Things co-star David Harbour amid bullying rumours

Actor Millie Bobby Brown talked about her experience on the sets of Stranger Things amid bullying rumours. Previously, reports claimed that she filed a ‘harassment and bullying’ complaint against her Stranger Things co-star David Harbour. While nothing was confirmed by the actor, she recently made a joint appearance with Harbour at the Stranger Things Season 5 premiere.

Setting the record straight, Brown commented on the speculations around their off-screen equation.

Millie Bobby Brown on working with David Harbour Talking to Deadline, she said, “David and I have a great relationship. We work really closely together in the scenes and in preparing for the scenes. I really am excited for everyone to see the labor of love and hard work we’ve put into the closure of our relationship and what that looks like and to give some of the fans.”

“Especially the Hopper and Eleven fans. Those scenes that I feel, I think, are going to be quite impactful. I love it. It makes me want to bring my A game every single time I see that I’m on the call sheet working with him because I know he’s bringing it right back," she added.

Millie Bobby Brown went on to affirm that she felt safe while going to emotional depths with Harbour as Eleven on the sets.

In the show, Harbour plays police chief-turned-surrogate father of Eleven, Jim Hopper.

“Of course, I felt safe. We’ve worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set. Naturally [we]’ve been doing it for so long,” Brown said.

“We also play father and daughter, so naturally you have a closer bond than the rest because we have had some really intense scenes together, especially in Season 2."

Did David Harbour bully Millie Bobby Brown? Previously, Page Six reported that Brown has alleged that Harbour bullied and harassed her on the sets of their hit Netflix show, Stranger Things. In a lengthy complaint, she allegedly made the claims before the filming of the fifth and final season of the show.

However, the Stranger Things executive producer Shawn Levy denied the claims. According to TMZ, he called the bullying report “wildly inaccurate” and added that the set has always been a safe place.

On the other hand, Brown, too, has spoken positively about her co-star in the past.