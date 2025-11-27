Millie Bobby Brown says Stranger Things hair team hid her ‘wedding hair’ during major Season 5 shoot

Millie Bobby Brown did not expect her wedding prep to collide with one of the heaviest weeks of her Stranger Things shoot, but that is exactly how things stacked up. The 21-year-old star married Jake Bongiovi in May 2024, right in the middle of Season 5 production, and she admitted she walked onto set carrying a whole different kind of stress.

She revealed the situation during a chat on the Trailer Talk and Tea podcast. “This season, I knew I was getting married,” she said. And the timing could not have been tighter. “A week before my wedding, I was filming some of the most important scenes in the show,” she revealed.

Millie wanted long hair for the ceremony, so she added extensions early - and suddenly the Stranger Things glam team had a puzzle on their hands.

How the team covered the wedding look “I needed long hair for my wedding, so I put these extensions in, and I knew what I wanted,” she said. That left the hair crew staring at what she jokingly described as way too much extra length.

“The poor hair team had to fit it in a bun that made it look small, but actually, it was so much hair. The way they were able to construct it and braid it was insane,” she added.

Between the braids and the bun and shooting major scenes in the final season, she said the crew pulled off a small miracle. You would not know she had wedding-day hair hidden under Eleven’s look.

Looking back at life through the seasons Millie said she often watches old seasons and sees pieces of her own life tucked into them. “W­hen I watch back Seasons One and Two, it reminds me of periods of time in my life,” she explained. Season Two, she said, marked the awkward stretch where she did not understand why boys were suddenly talking about girls but not to her.

“All the boys were finally talking about girls. But I did not know who liked me. Then I started to have crushes,” she explained.

By Season Three, things changed. “Season Three is when I had my first boyfriend,” she said. Those episodes now feel like snapshots of her teenage years.

She has played Eleven since 2016, and that link between character and real life still feels tight. “It’s amazing. I mean, it’s been such a wonderful journey. It’s been half my life ... I don’t know what my life would be without the show,” she told Extra.

Millie said Eleven grew up with her, almost unintentionally. “I developed her, and she's become a part of me. So, a part of her will always be a part of me,” she said.

