Millie Bobby Brown shares when she will reveal her daughter's name: ‘Right now she’s so little…’

Actor Millie Bobby Brown and her husband, Jake Bongiovi, embraced parenthood as they welcomed their first child together. The couple announced that they had adopted a baby girl earlier this year. However, the couple has yet to share any details about their daughter — even her name remains a mystery.

Millie Bobby Brown on not revealing daughter's name In a recent interview with British Vogue, Brown refused to share many details about her daughter. She even said that she has no intention of sharing even the name of her and Bongiovi's daughter until "she’s ready to do it herself.”

The Stranger Things star said, “For me, it’s really important to protect her and her story until she’s old enough to potentially one day share it herself.”

“It’s not my place to purposefully put her in the spotlight unwillingly. If she chooses to share her personality one day with the world, like I did when I was young, that’s something we’d support. But right now, as she’s so little," she added.

She quickly added, “As her parents, it’s our job to protect her from that.”

Millie Bobby Brown on life after adopting daughter While she refused to share details about her daughter, the 21-year-old actor opened up about her life. She shared, “Perspective is a huge thing. The smaller things in life are so much more precious. Our days are filled with lots of cuddles and laughter and love. It’s just endless joy.”

The new mom also revealed how she and her husband have been juggling their duties. “We are 50-50 on everything. That’s why I’m so grateful to have partnered with him in this life – he is just the most amazing dad,” she heaped praises on Jake Bongiovi, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi.

In August 2025, Brown and Bongiovi announced the news of their adoption.

“This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption,” the couple, who got married in May 2024, shared via a joint post on Instagram.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3. Love, Millie and Jake Bongiovi," their post concluded.

Later, the family was snapped walking around East Hampton, NY.

Millie Bobby Brown accuses David Harbour Recently, Millie Bobby Brown hit headlines for accusing her Netflix show co-star, David Harbour, of harassment and bullying.

The Mail reported that Brown filed a harassment and bullying claim before they started shooting the upcoming final season of the show. “There were pages and pages of accusations. The investigation went on for months," said a source.