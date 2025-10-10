Subscribe

Minecraft Movie sequel confirmed by Warner Bros, set to release in 2027

The Minecraft film franchise is expanding with a sequel set for July 23, 2027, following the original's $958 million global success. Directed by Jared Hess, it aims to attract gamers and moviegoers alike, continuing Warner Bros.' strong performance in cinema.

Trisha Bhattacharya
Updated10 Oct 2025, 10:18 PM IST
'A Minecraft Movie' was one of the big hits of 2025.
Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures are expanding the Minecraft movie universe, with a sequel officially scheduled for release on July 23, 2027. The announcement comes after the first film became a global sensation earlier this year.

‘A Minecraft Movie’ sequel is set to theatres in July 2027

The original Minecraft movie surprised audiences and industry insiders alike, grossing nearly $958 million worldwide, making it the second highest-grossing film of the year. Its success also helped Warner Bros. continue a strong run with other hits like ‘Sinners’, ‘Final Destination: Bloodlines’, and ‘Weapons’.

The movie also became a viral hit among younger audiences, particularly for memorable moments such as the now-famous “chicken jockey” scene. Studio insiders admitted they were taken aback by the level of enthusiasm.

More about the film

Jared Hess will return as director for the sequel and co-write the script with Chris Galletta, who also worked on the original. Producers include Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Roy Lee, Eric McLeod, Kayleen Walters, Torfi Frans Ólafsson, and Jason Momoa, who starred in the first film.

The original film featured a talented cast including Jack Black, Sebastian Hansen, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks, and Jennifer Coolidge. Its opening weekend in April was remarkable, earning $163 million domestically and $313 million worldwide, setting a new record for video game movie openings and surpassing ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’.

With the sequel now in the works, Warner Bros. and Legendary are looking to build Minecraft into a long-running film franchise, appealing to both gamers and cinema-goers alike

 
 
