Miss Universe breaks silence after organizer calls Miss Mexico dummy, netizens demand apology

Chaos and drama erupted at the 74th Miss Universe pageant after a heated exchange between a participant and the host, Miss Universe Thailand (MUT) national director. The incident took place right before the ceremonial sashing of candidates, reported Philstar Global.

Miss Universe contestants walk out of pageant event Multiple Miss Universe contestants appeared to get up and leave during the pre-pageant event, as seen during a livestream on Facebook.

In the video, contestants from around the world were seen seated in front of pageant executive Nawat Itsaragrisil, who told them that they were all expected to “promote the host country.” “Be careful. You are in Thailand. You are in a game,” he said, as People.com.

Miss Universe executive calls Miss Mexico ‘dummy’ Itsaragrisil then called out Miss Mexico, Fátima Bosch, accusing her of refusing to participate in a photo shoot meant for all contestants to share on social media. He alleged that Bosch wasn’t posting on orders from Mexico’s pageant director.

Bosch denied the claim and tried to explain her side, but Itsaragrisil interrupted and demanded a verbal confirmation that she was willing to post about Thailand. He added that he was only asking Miss Mexico because he had received a “report” about her actions.

Despite Bosch’s denial, he insisted she was acting under her director’s instructions. He called her a “dummy.”

When he asked why she was still standing after he dismissed her, Bosch responded, “Because I have a voice." She added, “You are not respecting me as a woman.”

He then called for security. As Bosch exited the auditorium, she told him, as per People.com, “As women, you need to show respect for us. I’m here representing a country, and it’s not my fault that you have problems with my organization.”

After this, several contestants stood up and followed Bosch out, as seen in the livestream feed. Itsaragrisil addressed the remaining women, saying, “If anyone wants to continue the contest, sit down."

Miss Universe issues statement, netizens react Breaking silence after the incident, the Miss Universe organisation issued a statement on social media.

The pageant claimed to "upholding the highest standards of respect, safety, and integrity for all participants, staff, and stakeholders."

"A high-level delegation, led by the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Mario Búcaro, is traveling to Thailand to strengthen collaboration with the host country, [the Miss Grand International Organization (MGI)], and relevant authorities," the statement read on Instagram.

“This mission aims to coordinate efforts, ensure a secure and professional environment for all delegates, and reaffirm MUO's commitment to transparency, respect, and unity.”

Reacting to it, many among the netizens urged the organisation to apologise to Miss Mexico.

"I don’t see any apologies to Miss Mexico," wrote one user.

Another added, "She was treated so unfairly. She deserves a public apology and respect!"