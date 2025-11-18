Moana Live-Action trailer drops, internet questions the need for remake

Disney has unveiled the first trailer for its live-action Moana remake — and the internet is once again divided over Hollywood’s obsession with reboots.

The film brings back Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the shapeshifting demigod Maui, while newcomer Catherine Laga’aia steps into the role of Moana, originally voiced by Auliʻi Cravalho in the 2016 animated hit and its 2024 sequel. Despite the lush visuals of Motunui and the familiar soundtrack, many fans are asking the same question: why remake a film that’s not even a decade old?

Social media users flooded the trailer’s comments with reactions ranging from confusion to frustration. “Why do we need a live-action one?” one user wrote on YouTube, while another added, “It looks cool, but what’s the point when everything looks exactly like the animated film?” Several fans also pointed out that Moana 2 released just last year, making this one of the fastest turnarounds between an animated Disney title and its live-action adaptation.

“We DO NOT need a Moana remake! It’s another unnecessary Live Action movie for a film less than 10 years old deciding animation is a “lesser” medium again. I’m tired of the disrespect. The film is great as is, why does it need a remake? Because Disney needs more money? Come on,” a user wrote on X.

“So disney made a moana two with the same voices and then less than a year later made a live action with the same dude playing maui and only changed the girl who plays moana…yeah okay,” another user wrote.

“i cant believe moana is getting a live action when the movie isnt even 10 years old,” the third wrote.

Critics online questioned the heavy use of CGI and the close resemblance to the original. “Moana is only 10 years old…so many shots look just like the animated version. What are we doing?” one viewer commented.

The cast also includes John Tui as Chief Tui, Frankie Adams as Moana’s mother Sina, and Rena Owen as Gramma Tala. Lin-Manuel Miranda, who created the music for the original, returns as producer alongside Mark Mancina and Opetaia Foaʻi.

Moana joins Disney’s growing roster of live-action reimaginings, following recent remakes like How to Train Your Dragon, Lilo & Stitch, and Snow White. Despite fan fatigue, the formula remains profitable — with How to Train Your Dragon and Lilo & Stitch both posting strong box office numbers earlier this year.