Mod Sun says he’s been ‘lost’ since Avril Lavigne split: ‘Where do I fit in?’

Mod Sun opened up about his breakup with Avril Lavigne, saying he’s been ‘lost’ since their split but wishes her well. He praised her as a ‘true talent’ and said she helped him ‘grow up.’

Published9 Nov 2025, 11:59 AM IST
Mod Sun reflects on Avril Lavigne split.

In 2022, news of Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne’s engagement spread rapidly across social media. The couple called it quits in February 2023, and now the “Rich Kids Ruin Everything” singer is reflecting on the experience.

Speaking on Bunnie Xo’s “Dumb Blonde” podcast, as reported by E! News, Mod Sun shared how both he and Avril had a lasting impact on each other. The pair first met in 2021 while collaborating on the song “Flames.”

“She had just recently gotten out of a relationship at the time, but felt a connection with me,” he said. “We’re two different people, but I think I had a great influence on her. I think she couldn’t have had a more wonderful influence on me from the side of helping me grow up. Like now, I’m very secure in who I am, because I’ve been lost in the last three years of wondering, ‘Where do I fit in?’”

No hard feelings for Lavigne

The singer admitted the past few years have been challenging and that he’s learning to manage the emotions that followed the breakup. Despite everything, he said he wishes Lavigne well. “If I run into you? It’s all love. I hope you’re well,” he shared.

On working with Avril

Mod Sun also spoke about their creative bond, describing Avril as a “true talent.” “It was amazing coming up with an idea and seeing someone so fucking talented sing it,” he added.

A breakup song inspired by Paris

In 2023, Mod Sun released “Strangers,” a breakup song accompanied by a video filmed in Paris — the same city where he had proposed to Lavigne. The track served as a heartfelt reflection on their time together and its end.

