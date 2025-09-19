Monica Bellucci parts ways from Tim Burton after 2 years of dating: How many children does she have?

Filmmaker Tim Burton and actor Monica Bellucci have parted ways after dating for almost two years. They made the official announcement via a statement to AFP on Friday. The news left many heartbroken, as there had been no prior indication of trouble in their relationship. While the reason for the split remains unknown, the statement confirms that the breakup is mutual.

Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci part ways Tim Burton and actor Monica Bellucci's official statement read: “It is with great respect and mutual affection that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to separate.”

Tim Burton, Monica Bellucci's relationship timeline Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton’s relationship began almost two years ago.

The two first crossed paths briefly on the red carpet at the 2006 Cannes Film Festival, when Bellucci was married to Vincent Cassel and Burton was with longtime partner Helena Bonham Carter.

Reportedly, they reconnected later at the 2022 Lumière Film Festival in Lyon, where Bellucci presented Burton with an award, sparking their romance rumours.

Around early 2023, they were spotted together in Madrid. Later, in June that year, Bellucci confirmed her relationship with Burton in an interview with Elle France.

The couple made their official red carpet debut at the 18th Rome Film Festival in October 2023 and later attended the Globo d’Oro Awards together in Rome, where Bellucci was honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

They also collaborated at work with Bellucci playing Dolores in Burton’s Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in 2024. They promoted the film together at the film’s world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

Monica Bellucci's kids Before meeting Burton, she was married twice.

Her first marriage was to Italian photographer Claudio Carlos Basso.

Later, in 1999, she married French actor Vincent Cassel. They had two daughters in Rome — Deva (born on 12 September 2004) and Léonie (born on 21 May 2010).

Tim Burton's kids Meanwhile, Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter till 2014 before meeting Bellucci.