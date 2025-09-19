Monica Bellucci, Tim Burton announce split after years together

Hollywood filmmaker Tim Burton and Italian actress-model Monica Bellucci on Friday announced their separation in a statement to AFP. In a joint statement, Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci said they were parting ways with “much respect and deep care for each other.”

Bellucci confirmed her romance with Burton in 2023 and he cast her in last year's comedy horror "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice", a sequel to his 1988 blockbuster "Beetlejuice".

Bellucci plays Delores, a Frankenstein-like evil creature determined to take revenge on her ex-husband, played by Michael Keaton.

Monica Bellucci has two kids from her previous marriage with French actor and “Irreversible” co-star Vincent Cassel. Her marriage with Cassel ended in 2013.

Tim Burton was in a long-term relationship with British actress Helena Bonham Carter until 2014. They also share two children.

