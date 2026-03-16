Morning after Buffy was cancelled, Chloé Zhao walked 2026 Oscars red carpet in all black

Chloé Zhao walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night in a look that said everything without saying a word.

The Hamnet director arrived in a striking black gown with a transparent black veil, finished with a diamond Bulgari necklace. It was understated, considered, and quietly powerful — much like the filmmaker herself.

The timing made it all the more loaded. Just the day before the ceremony, Hulu confirmed it would not be moving forward with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, titled Buffy: New Sunnydale, which Zhao had directed.

The decision came a year after the pilot had been ordered, and sources described it as “not a perfect match” between Zhao’s filmmaking sensibility and the project.

It was a quiet blow for a director who had spent years bringing the project to life. Zhao was the one who convinced Sarah Michelle Gellar to return to the role in the first place, after Gellar had repeatedly said no — for three years.

So there is something quietly fitting about Zhao walking into the Oscars the very next evening dressed in head-to-toe black. Whether it was intentional or not, the look reads like a woman who has been through something — and is carrying it with grace.

The all-black ensemble also connects neatly to her film. Hamnet, the story of Shakespeare’s grief over the death of his young son, is Zhao’s latest Oscar-nominated project, for which she is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Maggie O’Farrell.

The film is drenched in themes of loss, mourning, and the particular darkness that follows when something beloved is gone. A black veil on Zhao, on this specific evening, feels less like a fashion choice and more like an extension of the world she has spent years living inside.