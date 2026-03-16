Morning after Buffy was cancelled, Chloé Zhao walked 2026 Oscars red carpet in all black

Chloé Zhao walked the Oscars red carpet on Sunday night in a look that said everything without saying a word.

The Hamnet director arrived in a striking black gown with a transparent black veil, finished with a diamond Bulgari necklace. It was understated, considered, and quietly powerful — much like the filmmaker herself.

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The timing made it all the more loaded. Just the day before the ceremony, Hulu confirmed it would not be moving forward with the Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot, titled Buffy: New Sunnydale, which Zhao had directed.

The decision came a year after the pilot had been ordered, and sources described it as “not a perfect match” between Zhao’s filmmaking sensibility and the project.

It was a quiet blow for a director who had spent years bringing the project to life. Zhao was the one who convinced Sarah Michelle Gellar to return to the role in the first place, after Gellar had repeatedly said no — for three years.

So there is something quietly fitting about Zhao walking into the Oscars the very next evening dressed in head-to-toe black. Whether it was intentional or not, the look reads like a woman who has been through something — and is carrying it with grace.

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The all-black ensemble also connects neatly to her film. Hamnet, the story of Shakespeare’s grief over the death of his young son, is Zhao’s latest Oscar-nominated project, for which she is also nominated for Best Adapted Screenplay alongside Maggie O’Farrell.

The film is drenched in themes of loss, mourning, and the particular darkness that follows when something beloved is gone. A black veil on Zhao, on this specific evening, feels less like a fashion choice and more like an extension of the world she has spent years living inside.

Zhao is also making history tonight — she is one of only two women ever to receive two Best Director nominations at the Academy Awards, after previously winning for Nomadland in 2021. Between the cancelled Buffy project, the weight of Hamnet, and the pressure of a potential historic second win, it is safe to say Zhao arrived at the Dolby Theatre carrying quite a bit. The black gown, it turns out, was doing a lot of work.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.