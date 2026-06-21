‘Mr & Mrs’: Dua Lipa stuns as a Chanel bride, shares first wedding photos with Callum Turner

Singer-songwriter Dua Lipa has officially unveiled photographs from her wedding to actor Callum Turner, sharing a series of intimate images from the couple’s celebrations in Sicily.
The newlyweds posted the photographs on social media alongside the simple caption, “Mr & Mrs”, marking the first official look at their wedding after weeks of speculation and anticipation from fans.
At the centre of the images is Lipa’s striking bridal ensemble — a custom Chanel Haute Couture gown created by designer Matthieu Blazy. According to Vogue, the dress was handcrafted in Chanel’s Paris ateliers and featured intricate beadwork, a dramatic feathered train and a long embellished veil. The singer completed the look with custom white satin pumps, while Turner wore a tailored Louis Vuitton suit.
The photographs were taken during the couple’s wedding celebrations in Sicily, which followed a private civil ceremony held at London’s Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31. The Sicilian festivities reportedly unfolded over several days and brought together close friends, family members and a number of well-known figures from the worlds of entertainment, music and fashion.
The main ceremony was held at Villa Valguarnera in Bagheria, near Palermo, a historic estate known for its Baroque architecture and sweeping views of the Sicilian coastline. Guests reportedly included personalities such as Elton John, Charli XCX and Mark Ronson, underscoring the high-profile nature of the celebrations.
Lipa and Turner's relationship first became public in 2024 and quickly attracted attention from fans and media outlets. The couple later announced their engagement before tying the knot earlier this year.
In previous interviews, Lipa has described the prospect of spending her life with Turner as a deeply meaningful milestone, reflecting on the excitement of building a future together.
The release of the wedding photographs has generated significant attention online, with many fans praising the couple’s understated yet elegant presentation and Lipa’s couture bridal look. Fashion commentators have also highlighted the Chanel gown as one of the most notable celebrity wedding dresses of the year.
The newly released images offer the clearest look yet at the couple’s wedding celebrations, with Lipa’s “Mr & Mrs” post providing an official glimpse into one of the most closely watched celebrity weddings of 2026.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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