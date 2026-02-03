Nancy Meyers returns to filmmaking with star-studded comedy set for Christmas 2027

Veteran filmmaker Nancy Meyers is set to make her long-awaited return to cinema with a new all-star comedy, marking her first feature in more than a decade.

Nancy Meyers is all set to make a directorial comeback after 11 years The project, which has secured a Christmas Day 2027 theatrical release date, will be led by an ensemble cast that includes Penélope Cruz, Kieran Culkin and Jude Law, alongside rising star Emma Mackey and Owen Wilson.

The film’s logline remains under wraps, but industry sources confirm that it is a version of a previously announced project known as “Paris Paramount,” which Meyers first set up at Netflix in 2023.

Meyers took to social media earlier to describe the movie as “about a group of people making a film and the magic and mystery of what we do,” underscoring her continued affection for stories that blend heart, humour and human connection in familiar Hollywood settings.

Although negotiations with Netflix previously collapsed over budget concerns — with discussions reportedly rising to $150 million before the streamer balked — Warner Bros. Motion Picture Group ultimately struck a deal to bring Meyers back into the commercial fold. The studio’s backing has been crucial in reviving the project and locking in the cast.

More about Nancy Meyers Born in Philadelphia in 1949, Nancy Jane Meyers has enjoyed a distinguished career as a writer, producer and director, crafting films that balance sharp comedic dialogue with emotional depth and relatable characters.

She first garnered attention in the late 1970s and early 1980s as a screenwriter, co-writing ‘Private Benjamin’ (1980), which earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Screenplay and helped establish her voice in Hollywood. She went on to write and produce successful comedies such as ‘Baby Boom’ (1987) and ‘Father of the Bride’ (1991) and its sequel, ‘Father of the Bride Part II’ (1995).

Meyers made her directorial debut with The Parent Trap in 1998, a warm remake of the 1961 Disney film starring Lindsay Lohan in a dual role. The movie was both a commercial hit and a critical favourite, cementing her reputation as a director capable of balancing broad appeal with heartfelt storytelling.

She continued this success with a string of romantic comedies that became staples for audiences seeking light-hearted yet emotionally engaging films. Her major works throughout the 2000s included ‘What Women Want’ (2000), ‘Something’s Gotta Give’ (2003), ‘The Holiday’ (2006) and ‘It’s Complicated’ (2009), all of which combined star-studded casts with Meyers’ distinctive blend of humour and insight into modern relationships.

Among these, ‘The Holiday’ has endured as a seasonal favourite. The 2006 romantic comedy, starring Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, follows two women who swap homes between Los Angeles and England over the Christmas season and find unexpected love. The film grossed more than $200 million worldwide and remains a perennial choice for winter viewing.

Recently, separate news emerged that Apple TV+ is developing a limited series adaptation inspired by the same story, though Meyers has stated she was not involved in that project and learned of it through social media posts.

Meyers also remained active during the pandemic, releasing a short film, ‘Father of the Bride Part 3’ (ish), in 2020 on Netflix. This playful follow-up to her beloved wedding comedy franchise explored the family dynamics of the Banks family in a screenlife format and featured returning stars including Steve Martin and Diane Keaton.

The new 2027 project represents Meyers’ first major feature since 2015’s The Intern, which starred Anne Hathaway and Robert De Niro and explored intergenerational friendships and workplace culture through Meyers’ signature approachable style. Her return to directing after an 11-year absence is highly anticipated by fans of her work and audiences who appreciate feel-good, character-driven comedies.

As the cast and release date are now confirmed, production is expected to begin in 2026, with the film positioned as a star-studded holiday comedy destined for widespread theatrical appeal. With her legacy of beloved films and a new generation of actors joining her creative world, Nancy Meyers is poised to make a triumphant return to the big screen in Christmas 2027.