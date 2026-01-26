Natasha Lyonne opens up about relapse after nearly 10 years of sobriety.

Natasha Lyonne, the acclaimed actor best known for her roles in ‘Poker Face’ and ‘Russian Doll’, has publicly revealed that she has experienced a relapse after nearly a decade of sobriety, sharing a candid update on social media this week.

Natasha Lyonne reveals that she relapsed On Friday, 24 January 2026, Lyonne took to X (formerly Twitter) with a brief but powerful message: “Took my relapse public more to come (sic).”

Hours later, she followed up with a longer and heartfelt message that combined honesty, encouragement and reflection. In her second post, she wrote, “Recovery is a lifelong process. Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone… Stay honest, folks. Sick as our secrets… Don’t quit before the miracle. Wallpaper your mind with love (sic).”

Advertisement

Lyonne’s openness highlighted that relapse is often part of a broader recovery journey, something she wanted to acknowledge honestly rather than hide.

In a comment to a fan, she also wrote that society needs better systems to support people in recovery and urged an end to shame around addiction. Her message resonated with many followers, and she expressed gratitude for love and encouragement during a difficult moment.

Natasha Lyonne's previous struggles with substance abuse The 46-year-old actor’s struggle with substance abuse is not new. Lyonne entered rehab in 2006 after a period of well-publicised difficulties related to drugs and alcohol, including legal and health challenges that culminated in hospitalisation for a collapsed lung, Hepatitis C and other complications.

Advertisement

In past interviews, she openly reflected on how close she felt to death at her lowest point and has spoken candidly about the ongoing challenge of maintaining sobriety.

Her recent posts reiterated a key message: recovery does not follow a straight line. By admitting her relapse publicly, Lyonne emphasised that honesty can be more helpful than hiding struggles behind silence. “Anyone out there struggling, remember you’re not alone,” she wrote, encouraging people dealing with addiction to keep going and to seek support.

Lyonne also referenced a new project she is deeply involved with, using it as both motivation and a source of hope. “Gonna do it for baby Bambo,” she wrote, pointing to her upcoming film Bambo, which she wrote and is set to direct.

Advertisement

The project centres on a New York boxing promoter trying to balance career ambitions with life as a father, and Lyonne has said the creative work means a great deal to her personally and professionally.

Industry observers and mental health advocates have noted that Lyonne’s public acknowledgement of relapse may help destigmatise similar experiences for others. Addiction specialists highlight that relapse does not negate the progress a person has made and can be an opportunity to reassess and strengthen support systems. By speaking openly, Lyonne may be encouraging others to seek help and to view recovery as an ongoing process rather than a single achievement.